PTI workers show up in Bajaur to demand the release of Imran Khan, other leaders





Bajaur: The workers and supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf (PTI) organized a protest demonstration in the Bajaur district of Lowi Mamond of Bajaur, calling for the immediate release of the founding president of the Imran Khan parties and other incarcerated leaders.

The demonstration, held in Laghari Bazaar, was organized on the appeal of the provincial president of the PTI Junaid Akbar Khan and witnessed an important participation on the part of the Loyalists of the Party, many PTI agitated flags and restraint of the portraits of Imran Khan. The demonstrators chanted slogans condemning the federal government, led by the Pakistani-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N), for what they described as unjust imprisonment of the party founder for almost two years.

Addressing the crowd, the former president of the district and president of the council of Nawagai Tehsil, Dr. Khalilur Rehman, as well as Sajjad Bangash, Luqman Khan, Swat Khan, Burhan Khan and other local leaders, demanded the management of the federal government Ptis of the direction of what they called illegal detention.

The speakers also urged the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to refrain from passing the law on controversial minerals and minerals, arguing that the legislation was not in the best interest of the people in the province.

Leadership thanked workers for having been in large numbers despite the recent difficulties linked to weather conditions in the region.

Meanwhile, residents of the staff of the Khar district headquarters hospital have been alarmed on stagnant rainwater which has accumulated for more than three weeks due to a damaged drainage system. Stagnant water, left unanswered by the hospital administration, has entered the residential neighborhoods, which raises concerns about public health and sanitation.

Shahid Khan, an employee of the hospital residing in one of the districts, said that the area had once been equipped with an adequate drainage system, but that recent structural damage to the main drain had made it useless.

It is the worst that we have seen. There is no way for water to escape, and he has been sitting here since the last rain, Khan said.

Another resident, Javid Khan, noted that the lack of drainage had created serious problems for lower staff, most of whom are non -local employees living with their family. The situation worsened after the last rain fate. The water has entered many houses and remains stagnant, becoming a reproductive ground for the disease, he said.

Residents criticized the hospital administration for ignoring the repeated complaints and asked that the administration of the district intervenes immediately to restore the drainage system and ensure their safety.

