Who is Raymond Burke, Cardinal Donald Trump wants to be the next Pope?





Cardinal Raymond Burke, 76, is a very conservative religious who clashed several times with Pope Francis on most of the main problems with which the Catholic Church is confronted. Burke, Wisconsin, has taken a constantly hard line against the softening of churches policy towards LGBTQ people, divorce or the role of women in the Church.

Burke is also a supporter of Trump. In 2016, when Pope Francis criticized the presidents planning to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico, Burke offered his support for the Republican, saying that he defended the values ​​of the Church.

And now, it seems that Trump, serving his second warrant as president, would like to see Burke installed in the Vatican as a new pope.

This is particularly highlighted after the news that Pope Francis, 88, died on Easter Monday.

This triggers the procedure to elect a new pope, and Burke will probably be one of those in progress. Bookmakers currently have it as sixth favorite to take over in the Vatican.

Francis and Burke fall

Burke, who was Archbishop of Saint-Louis, was called to Rome by the pope of the time, Benoît XVI, himself a hard. The American was appointed prefect of the Supreme Court of Apostolic Signature – the highest courtyard of the churches, and made a cardinal two years later.

When Francis was appointed Pope in 2013, he removed Burke from the bishops' congregation, the body that helps the Pope selects the new bishops.

Burke then began to criticize Francis, saying: one has the impression, or his interpretation in this way in the media, that he thinks of speaking too much about abortion, too much about the integrity of the marriage between a man and a woman. But we can never talk about it enough.

Burke continued to express themselves, attacking the Vaticans moving towards a more relaxed approach to homosexuality. Pope Francis dismissed Burke of the Supreme Court, although he said that he had been planned before and did not punish the American.

The clashes between the two continued, until in 2023 a meeting of the heads of department of the Vatican made the decision to withdraw his apartment without rental in Rome and his monthly salary of 5,000, although it was designed as a reallocation of privileges rather than sanctions.

Burke said at the time that even if he thought it was clear that the pope did not want me in a position of direction, he had never had the impression that he thinks that I am his enemy.

Since his loss of apartment, Cardinal Burke has remained in Rome.

Procedure to elect the new pope

Burke is one of the many contenders to replace Pope Francis.

After his death, the 138 cardinals under the age of 80 will meet in a conclave to elect his successor. They are locked inside for two to three weeks to choose the new pope with the vote that continues until a candidate obtains two -thirds support, when white smoke is released from the chapel chimney.

The other main candidates in addition to burkes are:

Pietro Parolin (70, Italy) Secretary of State of the Vatican since 2013 and a moderate balance between Francis' liberalism and the conservatism of Burkes.

Peter Erd (72, Hungary) a fervent curator, he opposes the acceptance of refugees and the same -sex unions. Should divide the traditionalist vote with Burke.

Luis Antonio Tagle (67, Philippines), a liberal official and the youngest. It would be the first Asian pope and is closely aligned with Francis' progressive opinions on social issues.

Matteo Zuppi (69, Italy) saw the candidate most in line with Francis. Involved in diplomatic missions and favorable to LGBTQ Catholics, it is considered one of the favorites of the popes.

