



The generals of Islamabadever fall back into the adactive uniforms and an exaggerated feeling of self -importance again throwing furtive looks towards Tel Aviv. Their ambition? To what is getting closer to the sanctuary of global approval, to access the corridors of Zionist power and, perhaps, be recognized as respectable actors in an increasingly transactional world order. For a framework so obsessed with strategic depth, their diplomatic trajectory often does not resemble the strategy but the supplication.

It is not just a question of curiosity or commitment. It reflects a deeper pathology: a mixture of opportunism, insecurity and postcolonial mimicry which has long defined the military and bureaucratic elites of the Pakistans. Pressure for standardization with Israel is not based on democratic deliberation or national interest. It is a company from top to bottom, cultivated in air-conditioned conference rooms, Western reflection circuits and discreet meetings in the capital of the Gulf outside the lived experiences and moral feelings of ordinary Pakistanis.

This craze is not new. He reached eccentric proportions in 20192020, when certain parts of the Pakistani media put the media to cover domestic injustice, poverty or state repression has become animated in their praise of Israeli technology, agriculture and shared democratic values. It was as if an invisible editorial hand had descended from Mont Herzliya. The usual suspicious military officers, neoliberal commentators and the features of urban NGOs have ceased to declare normalization not only desirable but inevitable.

In the background, the Abraham agreements were carefully choreographed by Washington and Tel Aviv, praised like diplomatic breakthroughs while the Arab autocracies were pushed, cadded or forced to sessions of smiling photos. However, the jewel of the crown The real geostrategic trophy has always been Pakistani: nuclear weapons, Muslim majority and governed by the elites who have perpetually Western validation.

In this mixture, he entered the Pakistan National Security Establishment with his favorite toolbox: coercion, manipulation and an increasingly liberal vocabulary. The sale of standardization to a deeply pro-Palestinian audience required more than realpolitik. There was a narrative facelift. Enter the intelligent urban liberals common in the language of world capital and moral relativism has been packed with the capitulation of brand change as pragmatism. Dissent was not overhauled as a position of principle, but as retrograde, anti -Semitic or hostile to globalization.

It was more than Disingenunucit was insulting for public memory.

Because the Pakistani people had not forgotten. They had not forgotten Gaza, Jenin or Sheikh Jarrah. They remembered the children buried under rubble, olive trees burnt down by settlers and the suffocating seat that has strangled Palestinian life for decades. No quantity of cyber-startups or desalination plants can whiten the realities of apartheid and occupation.

Thus, when the state has tried to rename normalization as a path to modernity, the public called their bluff.

And, to the dismay of the brass of Rawalpindis, Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to play. Although it was brought to power with the quiet blessing of the military, Khan has demonstrated a rare autonomy on the question of Israel. He unequivocally rejected normalization, citing the occupation of the Palestinian territories and the moral imperative to support the oppressed.

Khan may not have articulated a complete criticism of Zionism or Western imperial structures, but he recognized a red line when he saw one. Under its administration, Pakistan confirmed a position of principle: there would be no recognition of Israel as long as the Palestinians remain besieged and stateless. At a time of transactional diplomacy, such a position was not only a radical raret.

Unsurprisingly, he disturbed more than Islamabads Elite. He probably thwarted Washington, Tel Aviv, Riyadh and Abu Dhabiacators with whom the military leaders of the Pakistans had quietly discharge the realignment and the shared interests.

What followed brought the characteristics of a political dismantling. Khan was ousted, arrested and prosecuted in a series of trials that many observers and international compared to the kangaroo procedure. He now languishes in a high security prison, an establishment generally reserved for violent offenders. The official account attributes its fall in legal violations and political disorders. But for anyone who reads between the lines, the spectrum of international pressure, especially of the Zionist-Western axis, is difficult to ignore.

Of course, it was not the betrayal of the soldiers of the Palestinian cause. This doubtful honor belongs to General Zia-UL-HAQ, who in 1970 participated in the abolition of the Palestinian resistance in September black in Jordan. Thousands of people were killed like Zia, then a relatively obscure officer, helped the monarchy of the Hashemite to crush the OLP. The man who later wrapped himself in the Islamization mantle was once an accomplice of the massacre of his other Muslims the request of the Arab autocrats.

This episode was not an anomaly; It was a precedent. The Pakistans' military elite has long made a good deal Faustian: to serve the interests of the Gulf monarchs and Western customers in exchange for dollars, prestige and insulation of interior responsibility. In this calculation, Palestinian suffering has remained consumable.

Quick advance to the most recent Summit Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OCI) on Gaza. We could expect that, faced with a live genocide, Pakistan affirmed a position of moral clarity. Instead, the Islamabads delegation treated the summit as if it were a technical seminar. Their out -of -competition achievement? Lobbying to remove clauses that would have held Israeli officials responsible for war crimes. A low point, even according to the standards of Pakistani diplomacy.

Israel has taken note. Tel Aviv's media reports celebrated the Pakistans behind the scenes. In a room filled with transactional policy, Islamabad seemed determined to surpass them all in the moral ambiguity.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani public organized watches, organizing fundraising and walking in solidarity with Palestine. From Karachi streets to Khyber hills, moral clarity was not only alinit. And of his prison unit, Imran Khan has published a statement through his sister, calling the Muslim majority nations, especially Pakistan and Turkey to form protective forces for Gaza and West Bank. He even proposed an air exclusion area on Gaza, echoing international humanitarian law standards that the so-called international community rarely applies.

It was not an isolated remark. Khan had already made similar calls, but this time he resonated more deeply. For what? Because he gave up on an increasing feeling of the public: that the Pakistani army repressing journalists, unions and political activists one day plan to defend the real victims of oppression.

This divergence has now crystallized in a deeper national contradiction.

On the one hand, the military, the feudal elites and their liberal apologists, who see the appeasement of such Aviv and Washington as a strategic imperative. Their experts dress normalization in economic and modernist vocabulary, even as Israeli hospitals on the bombs. Their intellectuals preach caution, even if the children are buried under rubble.

On the other side, the people: a population which, despite implacable propaganda, remains morally anchored. They reject apartheid. They oppose the genocide. And more and more, they require action without symbolic gestures, but a significant resistance.

Calls to a volunteer army to defend Palestine may seem utopian for some, but they reflect an increasing disillusionment with the Pakistan security establishment. The question is no longer why the army is silent on Gaza. This is why he continues to serve everything, except the public, as a foreign policy or at home.

Because it is not only about Palestine. It is the soul of the foreign policy of the Pakistans. Will he feel scripted in the Western capitals and do you come under Tel Aviv? Or will he finally reflect the ethical compass of his own people?

The values ​​are at stake, solidarity, dignity, non -abstract resistance. They were part of the founding account of the Pakistans, but also in an incoherent way. And for a large part of the public, they remain non -negotiable.

History will judge. And when he will, it will not be nice to those who have resisted Idleor complications a genocide took place. The military can still dominate the national story, but the stories are slippery things. They infiltrate through the cracks, they circulate digitally and they pick up the strength.

In all campuses, mosques and social platforms, a new generation asks dangerous questions: why should our foreign policy serve imperial interests? Why are our media allergic to tell the truth about the occupation? And why do our soldiers continue to protect the privileges of the elite while the world burns?

The answers are uncomfortable. But they are necessary.

So let the generals continue their openings to the Zionist power. Let the elite dream of technological partnerships and direct flights to Ben Gourion. But they should know: the public is not with them. People look. They remember. And they are no longer silent.

If this disturbed reality Rawalpindiso may it be. Responsibility begins with discomfort. And Pakistan, finally, can break the two towards both.

