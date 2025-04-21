US vice-president JD Vance meets PM Modi, discussions on the trade agreement

US vice-president JD Vance, who is in India for a four-day visit, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for a closed-door meeting. The meeting between the two leaders occurred at a time when the world is faced with uncertainty about an American-Chinese trade war that is raging.

The meeting, which was followed by talks at the level of the delegation, also comes at a time when India and the United States are at an advanced stage of talks to set up a bilateral trade agreement which will benefit the two nations.

President Trump, who had imposed a tariff of 26% beyond the rate of 10% previous on Indian products, has currently put the new “reciprocal” prices on “pause” for 90 days-which is considered economists as a window to finalize the “win-win” trade agreement between the sides of the part.

A crucial trade agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice-President JD Vance welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the Indian-American bilateral trade agreement, a statement by the government noted.

India and the United States enjoy a special and privileged partnership and are widely considered as guards of the democratic world, being respectively the largest and oldest democracies.

The White House said that the Trump administration had put its relations with India as an absolute priority and wishes to have a trade agreement in place which could somewhat amortize the blow of a trade war with China – the world's largest manufacturer of goods. Managers in India said that a trade agreement was expected by fall, but that it was a priority to be concluded at the end of July – which is a monsoon peak.

India, however, clearly indicated that it would not be rushed into an agreement, and it would not be forced to conclude an agreement “under the threat of a weapon”. An agreement will only occur when it will take into account the concerns of India, said New Delhi.

According to Bloomberg, an anonymous official from New Delhi said that specific commercial discussions in the sector are said to be this week, shortly after the meeting between PM Modi and JD Vance. The report also said that a new objective could be set – to conclude commercial talks at the end of May.

The Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, who will soon be in Washington for a IMF meeting, will probably hold advanced levels with senior American officials to finalize the India-US trade agreement.

American investment in India

India is also looking for a significant increase in United States investments in the technology, manufacturing, cars and energy sectors.

Last week, the technological billionaire Elon Musk, who also owns the giant EV Tesla and the Internet Satellite Starlink firm spoke with PM Modi for a telephone call. He said later that he would visit India later this year, reporting a possibility of venturing into the Indian market, where his companies in particular are not present – whether Tesla, Spacex or Starlink.

Last month, India and the United States experienced a major breakthrough in its nuclear civil cooperation, the American energy department giving final approval allowing an American company to design and build nuclear power plants in India.

The American company which received the license was Holtec International. The global energy company is owned and promoted by the Indian-American entrepreneur Krishna P Singh. Its subsidiary in Asia entirely belonging – Holtec Asia – has been operating since 2010 and has its head office in Pune, where it also runs its specialized engineering division. It also has its manufacturing plant in the Dahej of Gujarat, located in the Bharuch district.

According to reports, American companies also aim to invest in India to increase its production chain for gadgets such as laptops, tablets and mobiles. American companies aim to reduce its dependence on China and India has become a favorable alternative in this sector. India is already one of the world leaders in mobile manufacturing.

Defense and strategic technology cooperation

In addition to examining the progress of the bilateral trade agreement, Prime Minister Modi and Vice-President Vance have discussed means for India and the United States to “strengthen cooperation in defense, strategic technologies” Arena, a statement published by the Indian government Read. Working together in the energy sector has also been discussed in detail, he added.

The declaration did not explain what was discussed in terms of defense cooperation. President Donald Trump had offered us fu-35 fighter planes to India earlier this year. He is not yet known whether or not it was in talks. When Prime Minister Modi and President Trump met in February, the two leaders also discussed cooperation in the fields of missile and underwater systems technology.

The United States has already improved India as a major defense partner with the authorization of strategic trade-1-which makes India equally with all NATO allies.

During today's meeting with JD Vance, Prime Minister Modi recalled his visit to Washington DC in January and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, who set the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the United States, taking advantage of the forces of Make America again (Maga) and Viksit Bharat 2047.



