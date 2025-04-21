Politics
US vice-president JD Vance meets PM Modi, discussions on the trade agreement
New Delhi:
US vice-president JD Vance, who is in India for a four-day visit, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today for a closed-door meeting. The meeting between the two leaders occurred at a time when the world is faced with uncertainty about an American-Chinese trade war that is raging.
The meeting, which was followed by talks at the level of the delegation, also comes at a time when India and the United States are at an advanced stage of talks to set up a bilateral trade agreement which will benefit the two nations.
President Trump, who had imposed a tariff of 26% beyond the rate of 10% previous on Indian products, has currently put the new “reciprocal” prices on “pause” for 90 days-which is considered economists as a window to finalize the “win-win” trade agreement between the sides of the part.
A crucial trade agreement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice-President JD Vance welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the Indian-American bilateral trade agreement, a statement by the government noted.
India and the United States enjoy a special and privileged partnership and are widely considered as guards of the democratic world, being respectively the largest and oldest democracies.
The White House said that the Trump administration had put its relations with India as an absolute priority and wishes to have a trade agreement in place which could somewhat amortize the blow of a trade war with China – the world's largest manufacturer of goods. Managers in India said that a trade agreement was expected by fall, but that it was a priority to be concluded at the end of July – which is a monsoon peak.
India, however, clearly indicated that it would not be rushed into an agreement, and it would not be forced to conclude an agreement “under the threat of a weapon”. An agreement will only occur when it will take into account the concerns of India, said New Delhi.
According to Bloomberg, an anonymous official from New Delhi said that specific commercial discussions in the sector are said to be this week, shortly after the meeting between PM Modi and JD Vance. The report also said that a new objective could be set – to conclude commercial talks at the end of May.
The Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, who will soon be in Washington for a IMF meeting, will probably hold advanced levels with senior American officials to finalize the India-US trade agreement.
American investment in India
India is also looking for a significant increase in United States investments in the technology, manufacturing, cars and energy sectors.
Last week, the technological billionaire Elon Musk, who also owns the giant EV Tesla and the Internet Satellite Starlink firm spoke with PM Modi for a telephone call. He said later that he would visit India later this year, reporting a possibility of venturing into the Indian market, where his companies in particular are not present – whether Tesla, Spacex or Starlink.
Last month, India and the United States experienced a major breakthrough in its nuclear civil cooperation, the American energy department giving final approval allowing an American company to design and build nuclear power plants in India.
The American company which received the license was Holtec International. The global energy company is owned and promoted by the Indian-American entrepreneur Krishna P Singh. Its subsidiary in Asia entirely belonging – Holtec Asia – has been operating since 2010 and has its head office in Pune, where it also runs its specialized engineering division. It also has its manufacturing plant in the Dahej of Gujarat, located in the Bharuch district.
According to reports, American companies also aim to invest in India to increase its production chain for gadgets such as laptops, tablets and mobiles. American companies aim to reduce its dependence on China and India has become a favorable alternative in this sector. India is already one of the world leaders in mobile manufacturing.
Defense and strategic technology cooperation
In addition to examining the progress of the bilateral trade agreement, Prime Minister Modi and Vice-President Vance have discussed means for India and the United States to “strengthen cooperation in defense, strategic technologies” Arena, a statement published by the Indian government Read. Working together in the energy sector has also been discussed in detail, he added.
The declaration did not explain what was discussed in terms of defense cooperation. President Donald Trump had offered us fu-35 fighter planes to India earlier this year. He is not yet known whether or not it was in talks. When Prime Minister Modi and President Trump met in February, the two leaders also discussed cooperation in the fields of missile and underwater systems technology.
The United States has already improved India as a major defense partner with the authorization of strategic trade-1-which makes India equally with all NATO allies.
During today's meeting with JD Vance, Prime Minister Modi recalled his visit to Washington DC in January and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, who set the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the United States, taking advantage of the forces of Make America again (Maga) and Viksit Bharat 2047.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/us-vice-president-jd-vance-meets-pm-modi-talks-likely-to-focus-on-trade-deal-8219415
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pope Francis Latest Update: The Pope died of stroke and heart failure, the Vatican says.
- Google faces the US government attempt to break the company in the search for monopoly
- How the death of the Pope announced
- Allahabad HC drops the business against man, says that the post of taste on social networks different from his sharing
- 2025 Stanley Cup Odds, NHL Playoffs Picks: Expert Hockey Futures Best Bets, Conn Smythe Trophy Top Candidates
- The report finds a steady decline in cancer mortality rates
- Dialogue, diplomacy to follow: PM Modi, JD Vance takes bilateral discussions | India News
- Can the BTC benefit from Trump licensed Powell? The Lira crisis in Türkiye can provide clues
- Womens Tennis is sown 10th for Atlantic 10 Championship
- Farages Party spoke to Truss a big mistake
- Let us care and support the societies affected by the earthquake
- The president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, has just issued a striking warning to President Trump of the prices