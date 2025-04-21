



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has transformed a personal messaging accident into a broader criticism of modern digital life, warning that applications like WhatsApp while practically contributing to a decrease in real human interaction. In his mixture of satire and reflection, Johnson suggests that the obsession of societies for instant communication could feed everything, from social withdrawal to the drop in birth rate rates, even by being the subject of the collapse of civilization, Caliber.az reports citing foreign media. Writing in his chronicle, Johnson humorly thought about the dependence of societies with regard to instant messaging, describing WhatsApp as our personal electronic prison and comparing his addictive qualities to the behavior of Junkie. He explored the role of applications in modern communication, noting his power to capture everything, from political drama to daily gossip, It has been more than 15 years since the invention of this surprising means of instant written communication, Johnson wrote. We have become almost blas on the advantages. Racant for a particularly embarrassing moment during his time as Prime Minister, Johnson shared: until the day, when I was outside the country, I started to receive lots of congratulations of colleagues saying how much they enjoyed my message on the Whatsapp group. I looked with horror my first and only contribution to this political conversation, and she read, hi, baby, I am in the duty free. The message, mistakenly sent to the cat of the conservative groups, remained visible to the entire parliamentary party, he admitted, because it did not know how to remove it at the time. He also told another error involving the former BBCS political editor, Laura Kuensberg. When the whole appeared on my Whatsapp, I first thought that she was just decent and civilized and professional only with reluctance, I persuaded that it was a mistake, and that in all honesty, we should really let her know. Johnson deplored the decline in face -to -face interaction between the younger generations, which suggests that modern communication habits could be partly responsible for the drop in birth rate rates. They don't go to the holidays, not as much as we are … I bet that they are on WhatsApp flirt, chat, bond without meeting face to face. By Vafa Guliyeva

