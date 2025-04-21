



President Trump honors Pope Francis to Paster Egg Roll

President Donald Trump celebrated Easter with the annual egg roll, a tradition dating from 1878.

Washington President Donald Trump said that his administration “brought religion to America” ​​when he was addressed at annual Easter eggs in the White House after the death of Pope Francis.

Trump, speaking on Monday from the southern portico of the White House next to the First Lady Melania Trump and a costume Easter rabbit, paid tribute to the Pope in brief remarks.

He was a good man, worked hard, he loved the world, “said Trump at the start of the 147th iteration of the white house's egg rolls. Trump said that he had ordered state flags to be lowered to half of the staff to honor the Pope, who died earlier in the day at 88.

Following a presidential tradition dating from 1878, Trump opened the southern lawn of the White House on April 21 to thousands of children who drove more than 30,000 colored eggs. Trump said that around 42,000 guests were expected throughout the day.

“Easter is special, and it is one today favorite. It is one of our favorite periods. We honor Jesus Christ,” said Trump. “We put religion in America. We put a lot of things back, but religion returns to America. This is why you see the kind of figures you see.”

Earlier in the day, the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis one day after welcoming thousands of people in Saint-Pierre square after Easter mass in his outdoor potemobile and also met the vice-president JD Vance. The Pope had fought against bilateral pneumonia and other health problems.

The egg roller started in the morning on April 21, Trump sending the crowd while the festivities were underway.

The light rain fell to the White House while thousands of children played games surrounded by colorful floral decorations and white fences on the southern lawn.

It was a beautiful day yesterday and it's a great day, Trump said during a slightly pinch break. We don't have to worry about sunburn, but it seems that he will not cry. It will be something really special.

The girls wore pink and blue floral dresses. Some boys wore Red Make America Super again caps. Eggs dyed in light blue, pink and yellow and decorated with white house images sitting on table screens.

Children used wooden spoons to push pastel colors shades of eggs in grassy tracks. The other activities included egg hunting, blowing bubbles, harm and dying eggs under white tents. The doors of floral arrangements dominated by pink and yellow roses divided parts of the lawn.

Trump and First Lade Melania Trump has whistled to start a few children's breeds in the roller of Easter eggs.

Who will win? Trump asked before each heat. Are you ready? One two three.

The clean group of the President of the Marine Corps, dressed in red jackets and white pants, played optimistic tunes outside the southern portico. Master Gunnery SGT. Kevin Bennear sang the national anthem on the Blue Room balcony next to Trump.

Meta, Amazon, YouTube among the new corporate sponsors of the egg

After his short address, Trump spoke and shakes the hand of several staff members carrying white aprons. I love you Trump, shouted a person while the president made his way through the crowd. He then seated a table with half a dozen children.

Trumps, son Donald Trump Jr., attended the event and took a turn at the egg whistle. Assisted staff members with their families included press secretary Karoline Leavitt, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, FBI director Kash Patel and defense secretary Pete Hegeeth.

Trump told journalists that he was not sure if he would attend the pope's funeral. “I just have to look at the timing,” he said.

In a new controversial turn that has raised ethical problems, the 2025 egg roll is the first iteration of tradition to be opened to corporate sponsorships. The product of the companies that have paid their names are attached to the event benefit the La Maison Blanche non -profit Historical Association of the White House, the main organizer of the roller of eggs.

The largest technological companies in the country constitute some of the corporate sponsors, according to a list published by the White House, notably Amazon, Meta and YouTube.

The roll of Easter eggs, held on the southern lawn of the White House, dates back to 1878 under President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Despite the prices higher than normal for eggs triggered by an epidemic of the flu from birds, the roll of Easter eggs in the White House used real eggs given by the table of American eggs.

Rendering Joey Garrison on x @joeygarrison.

Rendering Joey Garrison on x @joeygarrison.

