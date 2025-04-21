The Indonesian government dissolves the IKN working group; Authority at the head of promises of continuity





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Indonesian government has officially dissolved the working group on infrastructure in the capital of Nusantara (Ikn). The working group was created during the administration of former president Joko Widodo. The decision to dissolve the working group on the IKN infrastructure is provided for in the decree of the Minister of Public Works No. 408 / Kpts / M / 2025 concerning the revocation of the Minister of Public Works and the Housing Decree No. 17 / KPT / M / 2024 of the Minister of Public Works and the Working Group on the Infrastructure of the INK. The Minister of Public Works, DDY HANGGODO, signed the ministerial decree on March 26, 2025. The working group is dissolved due to the creation of the IKN Authority on the basis of presidential regulations number 62 of 2022. “The development of infrastructure in the capital of the State is led by the authority of the capital of Nusantara, eliminating the need for a working group on infrastructure”, quoted by the ministerial decree, quoted by Tempo Monday, April 21, 2025. The IKN working group was trained in 2021, during the mandate of the Minister of Public Works and Housing of People, Basuki Hadimuljono. The then at the time appointed Danis Sumadilaga, who was the director general of the ministry on space development, to lead the working group. Basuki Hadimuljono is now the head of the IKN authority, while Danis is the acting deputy for the infrastructure and the installations of the IKN authority. Despite the dissolution of the IKN infrastructure working group, Basuki made sure that the construction of the new capital in eastern Kalimantan will continue. He said that the IKN Authority's Budget execution list (DIPA) was finalized for the new development phase. “The budget for the paving of roads and other works along the roads of the District of the Central Government of Nusantara (KIPP) was finalized in our DIPA, with a budget of approximately 5.4 Billions of Rands of the IKN Authority. Then, a supplement of around 8.1 Billions of RP for the official and legislative declaration which will soon be worked”, said Basuki Authority. Thus, the IKN construction budget of this year amounts to 13.5 billions of rupees. Basuki also asked all service providers to immediately mobilize their workforce. In addition, the Minister has ensured that all unfinished works in IKN are completed, in particular the airport, the toll roads, the vice-presidential palace, mosques and roads sanctioned by multi-year contracts. “The budget is already available at the Ministry of Public Works,” he said. Choice of the publisher: Ikn Development secures a budget of 13 billions of rupees, the authority guarantees the completion of the project Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1998982/indonesian-govt-disbands-ikn-task-force-authority-head-pledges-continuity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos