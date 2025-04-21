There are still ongoing demonstrations in Türkiye caused by the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu. The members of the party of the mayor of Istanbul also continue their political actions, the ultimate goal of which is to reach power.

April 19, in the city of Yozgat, the leader of the Republican People's Party, Ozgur Ozelspoke during a rally, where he specially arrived by Tractor, in order to attract farmers by his side. During the rally, he approached national and foreign policy. In particular, Ozel said again:

“Exactly a month ago, on March 19, we survived an attempted civil status. I regret saying on behalf of our country that they received permission, they received permission from this coup abroad, from the United States of America, from Trump.”

The chief of the CHP again accuses the American president Donald Trump supporting Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But here is what is characteristic: criticizing Trump and the United States, the head of the Turkish opposition spoke of the European Union in a completely different way:

“However, since we will not flout the law like this government, but we will cherish it, because we will restore the separation of powers, because we will go to the European Union along the path indicated by Ataturk And lead Turkey to true democracy, the capital that fled today will come back and the investments that have not come to come. “

At the same time, Ozel “found” a new enemy of Turkey:

“They took advantage of the fact that President Ekrem (the mayor of Istanbul arrest Immamogl ecrem–PM) is in prison and quickly started implementing the Istanbul canal project to keep the promise they made to the Qataris! “.

The Istanbul canal project really exists. The project is rightly criticized inside and outside Turkey for environmental threats and the risk of replacing the Montreux convention of 1936. It is also important here that Ozel, which speculates on national patriotism, designated Qatar as a hostile state. Before that, such a “honor” was awarded to the United States Andrusian (see Russia and the United States have become enemies for the Turkish opposition). At the same time, it is impossible not to mention a more important detail: Qatar is one of the American allies in the Middle East.

And the chief of the RNP also decided to use the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to intensify the anti-American.:

“We are on the side of Palestine and against Israel since the friendship of Bulent Ejevit And Yasser Arafatas well as the solidarity of Deniz Gezmih And his friends with Palestine. Erdogan, who exploited the Palestinian cause throughout his life, has now become silent against Trump … By looking at Erdogan directly in the eyes, he talks about sending the Palestinians to other Arab countries, to send them to Turkey, to deport them and the collapse of Gaza. “”

However, Ozel decided to use the subject of the Cyprus conflict against Erdogan, which is of much more important importance for Turkey than the Palestinian-Israeli.:

“On April 4 of the country, the EU met the Turkish republics in Samarkand; they recognized the south of Cyprus (the Greek Republic of Cyprus-PM) and rejected the existence of Northern Cyprus. Clearly: foreign policy, which the government has assured, failed at the moment.

As you can see, the RNP chief turned out to be a demagogue. Ozel knows very well that the EU does not recognize the existence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Greece and Cyprus are full members of the EU. Nevertheless, Ozel manages to agitate for membership in the EU, while criticizing the refusal of the countries of Central Asia to recognize the independence of the TRNC.

During the rally, Ozel posed rhetorical questions to Erdogan in relation to the non-recognition by the Turkish States of Central Asia of the independence of the TRNC:

“We will never be silent about this great disaster. I ask Erdogan: as part of what type of negotiation do you abandon our rights by abandoning the Aegean Sea, abandoning Cyprus, abandoning Palestine?” What do you do with Trump who unfairly sells the interests of this country? “”

And again the same demagoguery, because the deterioration of relations between Athens and Ankara will necessarily lead to a deterioration of the relations of Turkey with the EU. The dissemination of Turkey's rights in the Aegean Sea and the defense of the interests of the TRNC can in no case be combined with the accession to the EU, which includes Greece and Cyprus. And to judge by the fact that Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan choose Greek Cypriots, it is simply useless to expect Cyprus, Greece and other EU countries to recognize the independence of the TRNC.

Does Ozel understand the nature devoid of meaning of his foreign policy program? He most likely understands. The head of the RNP is not the first and not the last politician to use national patriotism and to push the patriotic emotions of citizens. The demagoguery of Ozel, at the same time, calling for a rapprochement with the EU and respecting the interests of the TRNC, in this case was intended for people who, having succumbed to emotions, could not strongly resolve the chiefs of the “colors” of the revolutions. Ozel's attacks on the United States, Russia andqatar, as well as the declared desire for rapprochement with the EU, betray in him a supporter of the former liberal world order, whose symbol is the deceased administration of Joe Biden.