Seema Sajdeh remembers divorce procedures in the family court with Sohail Khan: “You feel so small ..”





The life of Seema Sajdeh was not easy, especially after she separated from Sohail Khan, but she has gone to the societal judgments beautifully. Recently, Seema spoke for the first time about the trauma of the legal proceedings left on her and the way she still haunts her. Not only has Imran Khan's ex-wife, Avantika Malik, also opened for the first time for her very spoken divorce.

Seema Sajdeh spoke of the legal proceedings and the small size

Recently, Seema Sajdeh and Avantika Malik appeared on the Podcast by Janice Sequeira, where they discussed their respective divorces and the way they sailed. Seema spoke of her experience in the family court. She revealed that they were shouting your name as if you were in a station, and people watch you, making you feel little and significant. She said:

“The way they call your name as if you were in a station. They cry out your name and people look. You feel so small, insignificant, unimportant, dispensable! I just remember that it had the impression:” Is that what it is? Is that what happens. “”

For those who do not know, Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan had node in 1998. They have been together for 20 years and also have two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan. Speaking of the moment, the judge granted his divorce, Seema shared how something died in her.

Avantika Malik talked about her divorce procedure

In the same conversation, Imran Khan's ex-wife, Avantika Malik, also discussed his experience before the family court. She recalled that she would remember the moment forever in her life, even when she decided to get married again. She said:

“The last time I went, I remember saying to my lawyer:” If I think oh, it's a good idea to get married again, I have to remember this moment in this family court. “”

Learn more about Seema Sajdeh

Seema Sajdeh was about to marry the businessman, Vikram Ahuja when she canceled her marriage and broke her engagement to marry the actor, Sohail Khan. After juggling the image of the Khan woman, Seema made her presence felt in the first season of the fabulous life of Bollywood Wives. However, in the second season, Seema had divorced from Sohail and shared how she was trying to make her own name.

It was in the third season of the show, Seema revealed that she released together again, Vikram with whom she had broken her commitments. Returning to her divorce, Seema shared in detail how they decided to separate. She said:

“The script is actually to see how you both cross life. Life is short, living it and being happy. Laughter is the best medication, and the day you stop laughing together. You should be able to reach a point when you like this person again. You shouldn't hate this person … You tend to become so complacent in a wedding. At that time.

What do you think of the revelation of Seema Sajdeh on her divorce?

