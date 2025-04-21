Donald Trump's approval rating suffers from a triple blow





President Donald Trump’s approval rating has slipped into three major polls in recent weeks, suggesting an increase in voter discomfort after a turbulent month for administration.

Why it matters

Although the decreases of each survey are modest, the diagram coherent in the various survey societies could suggest a broader change in public feeling.

The latest surveys follow the global disorders launched by radical prices announced by the Trump administration on April 2.

Several surveys according to the prices have suggested that many Americans felt worried about their potential economic impact and that Trump's approval rating decreased.

President Donald Trump on the southern lawn of the White House on April 14, 2025.

A new Atlasintel survey shows that the president's approval rating increased from 47.3%last month to 46.1%, while its disapproval rating remains unchanged at 52.4%. The ballot was led from April 10 to 14, with 2,347 respondents and a margin of error of +/- 2%.

The survey has shown that Trump management approval of 14 different political areas had all plunged.

Another survey led by RMG Research shows that the president's approval rating increased from 49 to 48%, and its disapproval rating increased from 48 to 51% compared to a survey of the previous week, giving it a clear negative note for the first time in their survey.

This survey, carried out from April 9 to 16, questioned 3,000 registered voters and has an error margin of +/- 1.8 percentage point.

When the respondents asked them to think that the most important political problem was at that time, 34% said the economy and 16% said prices.

And a third sounding from Yougov / The Economist shows that Trump's approval rating fell 1 percentage point, from 43 to 42, in the new survey taken between April 13 to 15, compared to their previous survey made the previous week.

The survey questioned 1,512 respondents and has an error margin of +/- 3.4%.

What people say

Thomas Gift, an associate professor of political science and director of the Center on American policy at the University College of London, previously declared in Newsweek: “Trump has not deserved many supporters with his management of the tariff situation. It is not only the policy that seems to interrupt voters, but also the apparent lack of strategy, the impulsive decision -making and the incompatible messaging of the White.

What happens next

Trump approval notes should continue to fluctuate, as is typical of presidents. It remains to be seen in the current decrease, a lasting reaction or a continuous decline trend.

