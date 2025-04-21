



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice-president JD Vance examined the progress of current negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement on Monday evening. President Donald Trump had imposed, then interrupted a radical pricing regime against around 60 countries, including India. New Delhi and Washington now have trafficking to seal the bilateral trade agreement which should solve a multitude of problems including access to prices and the market. Modi and Vance had talks at the PMS residence here. Vance, his wife Usha and three children had arrived on a special plane on Monday morning and were received at the airport by the Minister of the Union Ashwani Vahnaw. Vance, a former American military veteran, inspected a military guard of honor. A declaration from the PMS office said they have greeted significant progress in negotiations for a mutually beneficial Indian-American bilateral agreement. The need to improve cooperation in energy, defense and strategic technologies was also on the agenda of the meeting which was followed by a dinner organized by Modi for the visiting delegation. The two parties have examined and evaluated progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation. Various regional and global questions of mutual interest have been discussed, which was the need for dialogue and diplomacy as the way to follow, according to the press release. Sources have said that the need for dialogue and diplomacy referred to the resolution of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. Vance had, in the past, a public position against the continuous financing of Ukraine. The United States Andrusian is in contact with a possible peace agreement. Modi expressed the best wishes to the vice-president, his wife and their children for a pleasant and productive stay in India. Modi also transmitted his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he was impatiently awaiting this last visit to India later this year. Trump is expected to visit India while the meeting of quad leaders will take place here. Meanwhile, arriving in New Delhi, Vance and his family made their first stop at the Temple Swaminarayan Akshardham in eastern Delhi. Vance wrote the Visitorsbook, thank you all for your hospitality and your kindness to welcome me and my family in this beautiful place. It is an excellent credit for India that you have built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our children, in particular, loved it. May God bless. He is the first American vice-president to visit India in 12 years after Joe Biden visited New Delhi in 2013. Vance will leave Delhi on Monday evening and arrive in Jaipur. Stay at the Rambagh Palace hotel. The vice-president will visit Fort Amer and will say on Tuesday an address to American-Indian relations at the Rajasthan International Center. Wednesday, the couple will fly to Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

