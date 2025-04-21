The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika shares the disappointing fans by their divorce, “ Golden couple Fell ''





Imran Khan may have stolen the heart of all with his chocolate looks in Jaane you yaaane na. However, in his real life, he was separated from his teenage darling, Avantika Malik. They fell in love at 19, got married on January 10, 2011 and separated after being together for almost 20 years. Fans of the old pair thought it was a match made in paradise. However, Avantika recently opened how his divorce from Imran disappointed everyone.

The ex-wife of Imran Khan, Avantika Malik, opens onto the separate “gold couple”

Imran and Avantika were the first love for each other. Childhood lovers have turned into a Bollywood couple and made us believe that true love exists. However, hopes of their fans collapsed when the old pair collapsed. Avantika sat in an interview with Janice Sequeira for the healing circle: divorce is not a dirty word and has shared how even the strongest love stories can transport chapters that no one sees. She shared that it was not from the point of view of the stigmatization of her and Imran separating. In his words:

“It was more than this perfect golden couple and their fall of grace. These two, who were so in love, always together and so happy and made it work through thick and thin and everything, they threw it in the city. You know what I try to say. I felt that I had disappointed everyone in my life.

Avantika also admitted that it was this kind of thing, and it took him a long time not to carry this responsibility, this disappointment and this understanding of this look, these are only two people discarded.

Avantika Malik reveals that divorce is not the worst thing

Going forward, in the interview, Avantika had previously shared that she thought that divorce is not the worst thing in the world, but she admits that she was convinced that she could not stay away from Imran as even for a day. She admitted that she could not even book flight tickets and was not even financially independent. It was because it was during the pandemic that she and Imran separated. Avantika also agreed to be a divorce child and also have “daddy emissions” in his obligations. She added:

“These are only two people who separate, it is not the worst thing in the world. I would feel that if my wedding broke, I would die. I felt that I would not survive one day without this type. I was convinced that I would die. The day we decided that it was everything, I did not cry.”

What do you think of Avantika Malik who opens on how her divorce has not been accepted?

