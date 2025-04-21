Trump and Francis, both foreign elected officials, clashed with politics and diverged on the style of leadership





CNN –

When Pope Newly elected Francis returned to the reception of his hotel in Rome to personally settle his bill one day after being presented to the crowd acclaiming on Place Saint-Peters in 2013, it was a first overview of the modesty that had just defined his papacy.

But for a real estate developer who has become a reality TV star, observing the developments of his penthouse in Manhattan, it was a sign of something else.

I do not like to see the pope stand at the cash desk (reception) of a hotel in order to pay his bill, Donald Trump, still years after having set up his first presidential offer, wrote on Twitter. It's not like the Pope!

There was little in common between the present President Trump and Pope Francis, who died on Monday at 88. The two men have detached themselves from afar on immigration and environmental issues, adopted divergent approaches from the sumptuous external signs of their respective offices and have experienced many different types of lives.

That's why I will never be the pope! Trump responded to a commentator on his post in 2013, who observed the difference between the Pope and you are the Pope should not constantly boast how great he is.

However, for all obvious differences, there was some overlap in the way Francis and Trump came to their positions, and how they saw their roles.

Everyone was elected as a foreigner and brought to their office a commitment to represent forgotten societies: for Trump, American workers who, according to him, passed at a time of globalization; And for Francis, the poor and the marginalized are often left on the side of a rapidly evolving world.

The two also asked for spectacular changes to the institutions they led: the sprawling federal government for Trump and the strong Catholic Church of the billion for François.

He's a very good man who loved the world. And he particularly liked people who had trouble. And it's good with me, Trump said on Monday after ordering flags on federal buildings lowered to half of the staff.

Trump sent his love to American Catholics before quickly turning his remarks to his strength among Catholic voters.

We all love you, were with you all. They were with me through the elections, as you know, very strongly, Trump said during the annual roll of the Easter eggs in the White House. It's just an honor to have the support of Catholics. I feel very bad for them because they love the pope.

When they met during Trumps' first mandate in the Vatican in 2017, their only face -to -face meeting Trump and Francis had already hired the issue of immigration after Francis declared anyone who built a wall to prevent migrants was not a Christian. Trump had spent the 2016 presidential campaign to build a wall along the southern United States border to prevent migrants.

These differences were put aside during the visit of Trumps, where he was accompanied by his wife Melania, who wore a traditional black veil. The two leaders seemed determined not to let their dispute spoil the meeting.

And like most presidents in front of him, Trump came out of his meeting with the pope appearing starry.

He's something, he's really good. We had a fantastic meeting and we had a fantastic tour, it was really beautiful, said Trump.

Trump and the First Lady had arrived at the Vatican about half an hour earlier, her long procession and her armored black SUV striking with the Ford Blue Focus in which Francis himself had arrived to work that day.

The meeting was not entirely without politics. The Pope presented Trump a copy of his encyclical document influencing the preservation of the environment, which was interpreted as an attempt by Francis to encourage Trump to adopt stronger efforts to combat climate change. (It did not seem effective; Trump withdrew from the Paris climate agreement a few weeks later).

Like many world leaders who look at Trump from afar, Francis has found Trump easier to speak than his hard language on the campaign track could have suggested.

He clarified the atmosphere, trembling Melania wins over his hand, asking him in Italian, did you give him a friend to eat? Referring to the Slovenian dessert, some could imagine the old glamorous model whisking in the white house kitchen.

Francis also gave Trump a medallion engraved with the image of an olive tree, which he explained was a symbol of peace.

We can use peace, replied Trump. As they separated, Trump said to him: I will not forget what you said.

Influential meetings with Obama and Biden

The three American presidents who met Francis all found themselves moved by the experience in different ways. President Barack Obama took the rare stages to go to the Andrews common base to greet Francis at the start of the successful visit of the Popes in the United States in 2015.

Later, the Pope led a short parade in his outdoor potemobile around the southern lawn, which was crowded with thousands of people who had come to attend a rare papal visit to the White House, some wearing babies so that the pope kissing.

The cultural moment could not be refused several months later in Halloween, when the child of an administration official arrived at the annual trick-or-tighting event in the White House disguised as pontiff, with a small white car.

It was during this visit that Francis met with private members of the president of the time, Joe Bidens, the immediate family of his son Beau Bidens Death Or Cancer. Wound the bidens inside a hanging aircraft at Philadelphia International Airport, Francis provided us more comfort than even him, I think, will understand, Biden would tell later.

After having become president, Biden went to Rome in the midst of an unleashed debate within the American Catholic Church to find out if he and other politicians who support abortion rights should receive communion. Subsequently, Biden said that Francis called him a good Catholic and that he should continue to receive the sacrament.

Last year, when he was preparing to go under a cloud of disappointment after leaving the 2024 race and his loss of vice-presidents against Trump, Biden had planned to visit Rome again to meet Francis. The trip was canceled among the forest fires in Los Angeles, but in his last days while President Biden attributed to Francis the highest civil distinction of the nations, the presidential medal of freedom.

Trump and Francis would never meet again after their meeting in 2017. After Trump was elected to a second term, Francis took the goal of his administration plans hard for mass deportations, warning such a step would deprive migrants from their inherent dignity and end badly.

It was a remarkable reprimand, published in a letter to the American bishops. He seemed to target the vice-president JD Vance for his defense of deportations for theological reasons.

Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that are rarely extended to other people and groups, wrote the Pope, responding to the assertion that people should take care of their family, their communities and their country before extending care to others.

In some respects, the rupture seemed to reflect a growing fracture between traditionalist American Catholics and the Vatican under François, who had sought to be more inclusive of the same sex couples, women and other groups.

However, discord did not seem to infiltrate the meeting of vances with Francis on Easter Sunday, just a day before his death. Vance seems to have been the last world leader that Francis met before his death. He sat briefly with the Pope in a reception hall at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican guest house where he has lived since his election in 2013.

Vance, who qualified as a Catholic baby after converting to faith in adulthood, was on the Vatican field on Sunday for less than 20 minutes, and the meeting had not been confirmed in advance. During their short session, the Pope offered the vice-president a tie, rosaries and three large chocolate Easter eggs for three children.

I pray for you every day, Vance could be heard saying to the pontiff when they were seated together at the Vatican.

This story has been updated with Trumps remarks on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/21/politics/donald-trump-us-presidents-pope-francis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos