PM Modi welcomes the US vice-president JD Vance in Delhi, the leaders are delighted with significant progress in the bilateral trade agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US vice-president JD Vance in his residence 7 on Monday, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. The two leaders welcomed the “significant progress” in the bilateral trade agreement, which is discussed in the shadow of the reciprocal tariff measures of the American president Donald Trump who are now on break until July.

India and the United States agreed in February to work on the first phase of a trade agreement to be concluded at the end of this year, with a view to reaching bilateral trade worth 500 billion USD by 2030. The United States is the largest trading partner in India and its bilateral bilateral trade reached 129 billion dollars in 2024, with an excess of $ 45.7 billion in favor of India, American government data.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Vance, who are during his first official visit to India, examined and positively evaluated progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation. They also exchanged points of view on various regional and global questions of mutual interest and called dialogue and diplomacy as a way to follow, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The two leaders noted continuous efforts to improve cooperation in energy, defense, strategic technologies and other areas, according to the press release.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed his best wishes to Vance, the second Lady Usha Vance and their children for a pleasant and productive stay in India. Usha Vance and their three children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – were also present in the bilateral meeting.

The Prime Minister transmitted his warm greetings to American President Donald Trump and said he was looking forward to his visit to India later this year, the MEA statement said. India is expected to welcome the quad summit later this year and Trump is expected to attend the key meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi recalled his visit to Washington DC with emotion in January and his fruitful discussions with Trump, who set the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the United States, taking advantage of the forces of Make America Great Again (Maga) and Viksit Bharat 2047.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said he and Vance had reviewed “rapid progress” after his recent visit to the United States and meeting Trump.

“Happy to welcome us @VP @jdvance and his family in New Delhi. We have examined rapid progress after my visit to the United States and we meet President Trump. We are committed to mutually beneficial exchanges, especially in trade, technology, defense, energy and the population.

In response, Vance said it was an “honor” to meet Prime Minister Modi and called him a “big leader”.

“It was an honor to see Prime Minister Modi tonight. He is a big leader and he was incredibly kind to my family. I can't wait to work under the direction of President Trump to strengthen our friendship and our cooperation with the Indian people!” He wrote on X.

The images shared by the Prime Minister's office showed that Prime Minister Modi welcoming Vance and his family. The two boys, who wore Kurtas during their visit to the Akshardham temple in the morning, wore costumes from Bandhgala and Nehru jackets, while Vance Mirabel's daughter wore a golden dress.

A video captured the warm interaction of PM Modi with the Vance family. Prime Minister Modi visited the Vance family in the garden before entering the residence. The children looked curious as they asked questions about the PM Modi, highlighting something in the room. The PM Modi has been patiently seen answer their questions.

Peacock feathers were a wonderful attraction for the three children. The two boys and even the shy Mirabel approached the PM while he was holding peacock feathers to play.

JD vance in India for a 4 -day visit

Vance, who landed in Delhi on Monday for his first official visit to India, visited the famous temple Swaminarayan Akshardham. He left a message, thanking the temple authorities for their hospitality and said his children had appreciated the trip.

Accompanied by Usha Vance and their three children, the American vice-president then visited an emporium in Janpath where he bought pottery items and tea sachets.

The American vice-president received an honorary guard at the airport, where he was received by the Minister of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw. He and his family stay at ITC Maurya Sheraton.

Vances will go to Jaipur on Tuesday and visit the Historical Fort of Amer and other cultural sites. Later in the day, the US vice-president will be addressed to a rally at Rajasthan International Center, which should include diplomats, politics experts and government representatives. His remarks will focus on the wider trajectory of India-US links under the Trump administration.

The next day, they will go to Agra and visit Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an outdoor emporium in Indian crafts, before returning to Jaipur later in the evening.