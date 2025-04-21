Jacqueliene Fernandez is looking for blessings with the mother of Elon Musks Maye at the Siddhivinayak temple





Jacqueliene Fernandez celebrated Easter with a very special outing. The actress visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. She was joined by none other than Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, who is a well -known model and nutritionist. She is currently in India for the launch of her book entitled to Woman Makes Plan. Their photos are now going on social networks. Jacqueliene Fernandez joins Elon Musk's mother, Maye for a visit to the temple for the visit of the temple, Jacqueliene was beautiful in a Salwar costume. She covered her head with the Dupatta. Meanwhile, Maye plunged into Indian culture and wore a printed kurta. The two participated in the rituals together. Jacqueliene was seen by accepting a garland of a pandit. Opening on the experience, Fernandez shared: “It was such a good experience to look for blessings in the temple with my dear friend Maye, who is in India for her book launch. Maye's book is a symbol of a woman's resilience. He taught me so much, especially that this age is just a certain number and that should not define your dreams and your goals. ”

The latest and next projects by Jacqueliene Fernandez, Jacqueline, were seen for the last time in the Sonu Sood Fateh cyber-thriller. The film marked its beginnings as a director. After Fateh, the actress is ready to make a special appearance in Raid 2. The criminal thriller film presents Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. Jacqueline will then be seen in Welcome in the jungle. The comedy's adventure film has a vast overall set including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon and more in pivot roles. She is also attached to Star in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Burdeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon and more.

