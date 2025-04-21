



Two members of the Party of Equality of Peoples and Democracy (DEM) have Travel at Mral Island To meet Abdullah Calan, the imprisoned founder of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), in what observers consider as part of a careful return to dialogue on the Kurdish issue in Türkiye.



Pervin Buldan, a deputy for the DEM parliament for Van (Wan), and Faik Zgr Erol, a lawyer from the Assrinian lawyer, are part of the delegation visiting the high security prison where Calan is held. The visit, confirmed by party officials on April 21, marks the fourth official trip by the Dem party delegates to the Mral since October 2024. The Turkish government has gradually allowed limited contact with Calan after a period of 44 months during which any external communication was blocked. Calan, which has been imprisoned since 1999, has been detained in high security prison Mral F alongside three other inamate Hayri Konar, Hamili Yldrm and Veysi Akta. The four faced long -standing restrictions on family and legal visits. On October 23, Calan was authorized for a rare family meeting with its nephew, Sea Calan, a member of Party Dem for Urfa (Riha). This meeting marked the first formal contact with the outside world in almost four years. Since then, the Turkish authorities have granted three cycles of political visits: December 28, January 22 and February 27. The third and the most complete meeting, including the co -presidents of the DEM party, Tlay Hatioular and Turche Bakrhan, the politician Kurdish veteran Ahmet Trk, and the lawyers of the Asrin Law Office, concluded the public declaration of Calan “ calls peace and a democratic society ''. The head of the PKK called for disarmament and political reconciliation with the Turkish state for peace and democracy. Other progress seems likely after the members of the Dem party delegation, notably Buldan and Srr Sreyya Nder, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on April 10. The delegation was then to meet the Minister of Justice Ylmaz Tun on April 18. However, these plans were disrupted when Ner underwent a heart attack on April 15. He remains hospitalized in intensive care at Florence Nightingale in Stanbul. The DEM party did not comment in detail the content of this last visit, but the follow -up of the delegations with the Ministry of Justice was to precede the meeting of the Mral. As part of recent concessions during the Eid holidays, the four Mral prisoners obtained family visits on March 31. The participants included the brother of Calans Mehmet Calan and the nephew Sea Calan, as well as relatives of other prisoners. Although no official peace process has been officially declared, the DEM party has supervised its commitment to the government and Calan as stages towards the longtime conflict dialogue. A previous Turkish and short Turkish and short-term peace process collapsed in 2015 following the breakdown of negotiations between the State and the PKK. Since then, discussions on the resumption of talks have largely taken place behind closed doors and by informal channels. The DEM party said Calans Voice will be essential to any future resolution to the Kurdish issue in Türkiye. His recent meetings with party representatives are therefore closely monitored by supporters and analysts.

