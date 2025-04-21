Chinese President Xi Jinping () has just concluded a strategically important tour in Southeast Asia, with stops in Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. This high-level diplomatic mission was designed to strengthen Beijing's image as a supplier of regional stability and economic certainty, in the midst of volatile global geopolitics and while American-Chinese competition continues to define the international landscape.

XIS's visit underlines the links deepening the links with Southeast Asia, even if disputes on the Southern China Sea and the suspicions of Chinese influence continue to affect regional perceptions.

His first stop was Hanoi Monday last week, where he was welcomed with the honors of the complete state of Vietnamese President Luong Cuong. His meeting with the secretary general of the Vietnamese Communist Party in LAM was particularly symbolic, because the two countries have underlined their shared ideological roots and their economic interdependence.

XI said China and Vietnam were precious sources of stability and certainty in a turbulent world, a message clearly aimed at regional public and Western criticism. Several memorandums have been signed, including agreements on supply chain cooperation and a joint railway project, while Xi has undertaken to extend access to the market for Vietnamese agricultural products in China.

Despite deeply rooted mistrust and the maritime tensions in progress, Vietnam continues to balance economic pragmatism with strategic caution. The American prices pushed Hanoi to commitment with Beijing, even if it strengthens links with Washington and regional partners.

XIS Second destination, current ASEAN chair, Malaysia, offered the possibility of promoting the wider regional agenda of Chinas. Arriving in Kuala Lumpur last Tuesday last week for a three -day visit, XI focused on trade liberalization, connectivity and the role of Chinas in Anase affairs.

Malaysia is a crucial partner to shape regional economic and political dialogue. The discussions were reportedly centered on an improved free trade agreement between China and Anase, aimed at further reducing prices and expanding cooperation areas.

ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn told Chinese media that many prices would be reduced to zero under the revised agreement, a decision intended to deepen integration and stabilize supply chains.

Malaysia has long been a key partner in the Chinas Belt and Road initiative, welcoming infrastructure projects such as the rail link of American $ 11.2 billion. China is the largest trading partner in Malaysia and a higher source of foreign direct investment.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has visited China three times since entering into office in November 2022, reflecting the depth of the bilateral relationship. XIS Visit reaffirmed these links, while sending a message to the region in the broad sense: despite the Western skepticism of its intentions, Beijing remains attached to the development of Southeast Asia.

Despite tensions on the demands of the Southern China Sea and the exploration of resources, Malaysia favors economic interests. The Government of Anwars hires the United States and China to balance links and avoid a great rivalry of power.

Friday, the final XIS STOP in Cambodia was the most aligned leg on the ideological level of the tour. China and Cambodia have long shared close political and economic ties, and Xis Visit has only aggravated this relationship. The two parties reaffirmed their commitment to implement the framework of diamond cooperation A strategic partnership between China and Cambodia which deepens collaboration through politics, economics, agriculture, energy and people with people and accelerate the development of the industry and technology corridor and the fish and rice corridor. Thirty-seven cooperation documents were signed on education, health, trade, commitment of young people and agriculture.

XI reaffirmed support for the strategic autonomy of the Cambodies, contrasting the accent put on the West on the reforms. Like Vietnam and Malaysia, Cambodia faces steep American prices on alleged Chinese transhipments. XI condemned protectionism, urging the Southeast Asian unity for globalization and open markets, calling into question the resurgence of Trumpomy.

Indeed, the XIS tour of Southeast Asia can be considered the salvo of openness in a broader Chinese response to the resurgence of economic nationalism in the United States.

The re -emergence of American president Donald Trump on the political scene injected uncertainty into world trade, but for Beijing, this moment present both a challenge and an opportunity. By positioning China as the anchor of stability, XI seeks to contrast with what Beijing describes as erratic and selfish American policy.

Analysts supervised Xis Charm offensive as a deliberate attempt to reshape the regional story.

As Sharon Seah observed it in the state of Southeast Asia: 2025 postponed from an annual Singapores Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute's survey which assess the attitudes of the Southeast Asia elites on geopolitical trends that China retains a considerable weight in regional strategic evaluations, even if confidence remains fragile.

The survey showed that 52.3% of respondents would line up with the United States on China if it was forced to choose, a change from last year, when China had a slight advantage.

However, trust in China increased, from a minimum of 19% in 2021 to 36.6% this year, while distrust fell considerably. This ambivalence reflects the nuanced vision of Southeast Asia of China: it is economically essential, but politically unpredictable.

While countries like Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand rank China as a strategically relevant partner, concerns remain concerning Chinese interference in domestic affairs, coercion at the Sea of ​​Southern China and the use of tourism and trade as political lever tools.

XIS visits could help China consolidate its role as an economic partner in the regions, but winning hearts and minds would require more infrastructure and investment. Beijing must address the underlying anxieties of its neighbors, in particular on issues of sovereignty, transparency and respect for regional standards. If he can do, China could still include regional balance in its favor. Otherwise, the United States would continue to be considered the more reliable strategic partner, even in the midst of its own national unpredictability.

The United States does not focus on the coronation of the Anase for the moment and treat each member on a bilateral basis according to its economic preferences. The ASEAN has decided not to fight back and try to follow a path to follow. There is a strategic space for the United States in Anase, but it has not yet been operated by the Trump administration.

India closely observes the bonds of Asean-China, and its own policy could show changes in nuances towards China, but its strategic commitment with the United States remains qualitatively more advanced than its relations with China or ASEAN.

Gurjit Singh is a former Indian ambassador to Germany, Indonesia and Anase, Ethiopia and the African Union.