Trump Powell: scholarship scholarships as the president degenerates the criticism of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell,





American actions fell on Monday in early exchanges while President Donald Trump intensified his criticisms of the Federal Reserve, urging the Central Bank to immediately reduce interest rates and to question the political approach to the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell.

The comments occurred a few days after Trump said that he was impatient to “dismiss” Powells despite a long -standing standard for political independence at the Central Bank.

The industrial average of Dow Jones plunged 1,050 points, or 2.6%, while the S&P 500 dropped by 2.7%. The Nasdaq, heavy in technology, decreased by 3%.

These divided images show the president of the federal reserve, Jerome Powell, on the left, and President Donald Trump, on the right.

AP Photos / Manual Balce Ceneta / Alex Brandon

Last week, Powell expressed an alarm on Trumps' pricing policy, saying that it would probably increase slow inflation and economic growth. Powell said the Fed can approach interest rates with restraint, as political decision -makers observe the economic effects of Trump prices.

In an article on social networks on Monday, Trump nicknamed Powell “Too late” in reference to a political approach that Trump considers too cautious.

Trump warned against the possibility of an economic slowdown “unless Mr. Too late, a large loser, drops interest rates, now”.

In addition, Trump said without evidence that the interest rate reductions promulgated by the Fed last year had an effort to “help Joe Biden, later Kamala, to be elected”.

Since Powell became president of the Fed in 2018, he said on several occasions the political independence of the Fed. The Fed is an independent government agency established by the congress.

In November, a few days after Trump's electoral victory, Powell took a provocative tone when he was asked if he would resign from his post if Trump asked.

“No,” said Powell, stopping to let the answer in a word register with journalists gathered during a press conference at the Fed headquarters, a few houses in the White House.

When asked if Trump could draw or demo it, Powell replied: “Not authorized under the law”.

Powell last week raised the possibility of what economists call “stagflation”, that is to say when inflation increases and the economy slows down.

If the Fed increases interest rates as a means of protecting against inflation induced by prices in the context of such a scenario, this is likely to stifle and slow the economy, said experts in ABC News.

On the other hand, experts said that if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to stimulate expenses and worsen inflation.

Copyright 2025 ABC News Internet Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://6abc.com/post/trump-powell-stock-market-slides-president-escalates-criticism-fed-chair-jerome/16216527/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos