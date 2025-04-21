A series of Minister Prabowo who visited Solo, said Jokowi as a boss …





SOLOKompas.com – A number of assistant ministers and ministers from the Indonesian cabinet have advanced to take the time to stay in touch with the residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at the time of Lebaran 2025. The visit took place at home Jokowi On Jalan Kutai Utara, village of Sumber, Banjarsari district, Kota Solo. The officials revealed that their visit was a place for friendship and Bihalal Halal with Jokowi and his family. Read also: Dasco's response was questioned about the Prabowo government's twin sun The following is a list of assistant ministers and ministers who meet Jokowi, with the time of the visit and the content of the meeting: 1. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP), Sakti Wahyu Trenggono The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, met President Joko Widodo on Friday April 11, 2025. In his statement, Trenggono said Jokowi was his boss and he had asked for a number of directions related to the progress of the marine sector and fisheries. “Hospitality with my former boss. Now, it's always my boss. (Speaking) Yes health and so on, I am healthy and I ask what instructions I also have to learn,” said Trenggono. Read also: Minister PRABOWO SOWAN in Jokowi: Now still my boss 2. Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin The meeting between the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and Jokowi also took place on Friday April 11, 2025, after the Jokowi meeting with the KKP Minister. Budi said that the visit was a form of friendship in the atmosphere of Eid. He also delivered a Jokowi message which was always paying attention to the health of the Indonesian people. “Gathering because Mr. Jokowi is the boss, I am. So, I and I want to be friendly to apologize physically and mentally,” he said. “Pak Jokowi disputes the health of the people, without forgetting. Do not only do the president who is kept. The 280 million Indonesians must be kept by his health,” he said. Read also: Ahmad Muzani, Sri Mulyani and Budi Gunadi Lebaran at the house of Megawati 3. Minister of cooperatives and small and medium -sized enterprises (UKM), Budi Arie Setiadi Budi Arie Setiadi visited President Jokowi on the second day of Eid on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. During the visit, he discussed the cooperative program of the Red and White Village or the Red and White Kopdes. “He is very concerned about the progress of the village community. Anyway, he continues to give the best, thoughts and suggestions for the progress of Indonesia,” he continued. 4. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of Population and Family Development, Wihaji Bahlil Lahadalia revealed that he and Wihaji had met Jokowi on Tuesday evening April 8, 2025. The visit was called a gathering event in the Eid Al -Fitr atmosphere. Read also: Bahlil would be able to reshape Golkar management at any time

