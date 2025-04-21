George Clooney tells Donald Trump for having called him “ False film actor ''





George Clooney is not embarrassed by Donald Trump the snack. Appearing on “CBS Mornings” to promote his Broadway debut in “Good Night and Good Luck”, the Oscars winner was invited by the Gayle King host on the moment Trump described him as “false movie actor” on Truth Social.

“I don't care,” said Clooney. “I have known Donald Trump for a long time. My work is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try to tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity. I am well aware of the idea that people will not like it.… People will criticize it. Elon Musk weighed in [about me]. It is their right. This is my right to say the other side.

Trump launched an attack on social networks against Clooney last summer after the actor published an editorial for the New York Times in which he urged Joe Biden to resign as a Democratic candidate for the presidency. Clooney wrote that Biden had already saved democracy and could do so again by deviating and giving Democrats a better beat of Trump's beat given the old age of Biden.

“So now, the false film actor George Clooney, who has never almost made a great film, is embarking on the act,” said Trump in reaction. “He turned on Croooked Joe as the rats they are both.”

Clooney appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Shortly after Trump's post against him, where the end of the evening host read Trump aloud asking Clooney to get out of politics. The actor simply applauded at the time: “I will do it if he does it. This is a compromise that I would do. ” The studio audience rugged with approval.

Clooney recently met Jake Tapper from CNN and said he was his “civic duty” to go against Joe Biden during the 2024 presidential election and defend an alternative democratic candidate.

“I don't know if it was courageous,” said Clooney. “It was a civic duty because I found that people on my side of the street – you know, I am a Democrat in Kentucky so I understand – when I saw people on my side of the street without telling the truth, I thought it was the time of … some people [are mad]Of course. It's good, you know, listen to the idea of ​​freedom of expression is that you cannot demand freedom of expression and then say: “But don't say bad things about me.” “”

“This is the business, you have to take a stand if you believe it,” he continued. “Take a stand, defend it then manage the consequences. These are the rules, so when people criticize me – they criticized me for my position against the war 20 years ago, people made a film stake and they put me on a card game – I have to take this, that's right.

Watch Clooney's full interview with “CBS Mornings” in the video below.

