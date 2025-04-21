China has an advantage over Donald Trump in a trade war against the United States

Insults and assaults can be global but, more and more, Donald Trump's war against everyone is reduced to a fight for domination between America and its main rival, China.

It is a war that none of the parties can win.

This is more the amount of pain than the two countries can bear and which will emerge with the least damage.

While the chances should be stacked against China, given its economy of robbery, America is in the grip of tearing itself apart, a nation deeply divided socially and politically and, more and more economically.



Those who direct the figures on which the winner will emerge tend to be influenced by partisan opinions and whether or not they are aligned on Trump.

China, on the other hand, has swore to fight until the end But discreetly made openings that it remains open to negotiations. Trump, meanwhile, implored his counterpart on Beijing to get the phone, but has repeatedly increased the pressure with the imposition of ridiculously high prices.

The upheaval in the financial markets in recent months is mainly the result of the confusing and contradictory declarations of the White House and the incessant policy.

Are the prices permanent? Or are they just a negotiation chip? No one seems to know a situation which guarantees that the current alley of chaos of the financial market will only be temporary.

US President Donald Trump has interrupted many prices he imposed on the so-called “Liberation Day”, but the trade war with China has intensified.

Trade, financing and confidence

America is the largest importer in the world. China is the largest exporter in the world. Thus, the issues are incredibly high.

What the Trump administration seems to have neglected is that the United States has never been able to afford its excesses of consumption, because it is the center of global finance, a status that gives it the deepest capital pools anywhere on the planet.

Success generates success. The rest of the world, including China, launches large sums of money in America because it is the largest economy in the world and, by default, operates the global reserve currency. This flow of money, in turn, maintains us low interest rates.

Almost all countries, via the government or private investment, have a participation in American government obligations, an instrument which is considered to be the reference for global interest rates and, during problems, the safest place to park your money.

Fifteen days ago, which changed everything. Investors have started to sell US government bonds and to move money outside the United States, arousing crisis talks to the White House and the three-month postponement of Liberation Day prices.

Delicate balance

China has 760 US dollars of US Dollars of the American government, essentially the US government, the second largest participation after Japan.

It is a graphic illustration that trade and finance are inextricably linked.

And therefore, by exploding the global trade system with a series of uncoordinated incendiaries and launched at random based on a defective understanding of incorrect finance and arithmetic, the Trump administration inadvertently sowed seeds for a potential financial crisis.

But there are factors, other than the tariff war, at work here too.

America has won its role of global financial power, and not only because it is the greatest economy.

It is a trusted destination for world capital because it has an open government, dynamic democracy, effective bureaucracy, independent judicial system, free press, advanced education and a worldwide central bank.

The new administration, however, has almost attacked each of these pillars since taking control in January.



At the end of last week, he started his long -awaited campaign against the last bastion: the independence of the American federal reserve and its president Jerome Powell.

Powell clearly said that he will not leave and intends to see his mandate. If Trump takes it, the flight of the nervous capital of America which started fifteen days ago could turn into a large -scale retirement which would make its trade war with China looks like a cake.

This would push interest rates on the higher American monetary markets, regardless of the rate set by the Fed in the United States, the cost of maintenance of the American debt of 36 billions of US dollars and sends the country to a financial spiral.

Disturbingly, New York Times reports during the weekend indicate The American president has personal assets in the obligations of the American government Which, if it is correct, would create a huge conflict of interest more confidence.

Who needs who more?

But back to trade.

Those who support America in this battle indicate the dependence of China towards the United States, correctly identifying America as the largest trading partner in China.

The United States, on the other hand, has China as its third largest trading partner. This is why Leavitt and his boss can probably claim that China needs America more than the United States needs China.

Unfortunately, America has also been part of the war with its two largest business partners, Canada and Mexico.

Both bubble the treatment imposed on them by the Trump administration. Canada, in particular, has threatened boycotts in American purchases and even restrictions on electricity supply.

With the latest 245%prices, America has essentially prohibited Chinese imports, which means that it will have to find them elsewhere.

And this is where a problem is. Neither Canada nor Mexico produce the type of goods, at least not on a large scale, that China offers. This is why America buys them from China.

China dominates consumer goods in everything, electronic and electric elements with machines, clothing and shoes, a multitude of manufactured products and building materials.

It dominates these markets worldwide, effectively excluding alternative suppliers in the United States to the type of volumes that Americans need.



The combined impact of prices and shortages is certain to put intense pressure on prices for a range of American consumer goods imported into another inflationary point which will require a big leap in interest rates.

On the other hand, the largest exports from America to China are agricultural goods, most of which can be easily from elsewhere.

Its biggest trade is in oil seeds and cereals. Unfortunately for the United States, a number of other countries produce these, including Australia. Thus, China will simply buy elsewhere.

Until two years ago, America has sold large quantities of semiconductive fleas, but it is less a negotiation program than it was in the past because the United States has already prohibited its export, leaving with little leverage.

Then comes oil and gas. But again, these are generic products that can be purchased from a range of suppliers.

Critical minerals from China

China, on the other hand, has a serious commercial weapon: critical minerals and particularly rare land.

China dominates the supply of rare land in its unprocessed form. More importantly, it represents around 90% of all refined products and, with regard to heavy rare earths, it has a total monopoly.

Heavy rare earths are essential in the creation of super hard magnets that are necessary for robotics, military applications and renewable energies.

Not only has China has maintenance on the refined product, but it has taken a leading position in the production of the magnets themselves.

The US Air Force F-35 cannot fly without them and the big boom of artificial intelligence and robotics, the region which until a few months ago seems to be the future of high technology of America could be seriously hampered by their restriction or absence.

As Trump often said, you should never start a war that you can't win.