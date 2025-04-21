



Illustration: Liu Xiangya / GT On Monday, Beijing welcomed the first ministerial meeting of China-Indonesia, a foreign ministerial dialogue and defense. This proactive step marks a new phase in the Chinese-Indoneia links, raising their relationship to a more complete and strategic level, and reassuring the public on the security of the region. These include the first ministerial mechanism “2 + 2” that China created with a regional partner in Asia. The establishment of this mechanism aligns perfectly with the longtime support of China to the strategic autonomy of the Anase. The recent visit of President Xi Jinping in three countries of the Anase also underlined China’s commitment to deepen cooperation with the block. Throughout these visits, President Xi stressed that China firmly supports the unity of ASEAN and the strengthening of the community, and supports the centrality of the Anase in regional architecture. The launch of the mechanism of China-Indonesia “2 + 2” puts this diplomatic principle in a concrete practice. While the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic links, the upgrade to a high-level dialogue platform reflects their shared aspiration to promote deeper strategic confidence. Although the member states of China and Anase have developed various mechanisms of ministerial cooperation over the years, this particular format – focused on a high -level dialogue for foreign and defense affairs led by ministers on both sides – is unprecedented. The formation of this new mechanism was not a coincidence. In 2023, during the visit of former Indonesian president Joko Widodo in China, the two heads of state reached a major consensus to launch the “2 + 2” platform as the cornerstone of the wider strategic partnership of the two countries and improve the communication channels. Beyond improving traditional cooperation, the new mechanism places security dialogue as one of the main subjects of bilateral exchanges. This proactive response to a more complex regional landscape is a pragmatic approach to protect national and regional strategic interests. In recent years, Washington's “Indo-Pacific Strategy” has sought to reshape the order of the region by forming exclusive safety blocks and by pushing regional countries to take sides, often increasing tensions. By manufacturing the confrontation and the block policy, the approach of the United States not only goes against the interests of states seeking peace and autonomous cooperation, but also directly affects the centrality of the Anase as the center of development of the region. In this context, the “2 + 2” ministerial dialogue of China-Indonesia emerges while the mechanism establishes an institutionalized platform for high-level strategic communication between Beijing and Jakarta and, more broadly, offers regional actors a viable option to combat external pressures and maintain peace and stability. Unsurprisingly, as the largest country in Anase and a leading regional player, Indonesia became the first to have this initiative with China. Independent and balanced diplomacy of Indonesia – avoiding external manipulation and proxy status – reflects the preferences of many members of the Anase. This decision demonstrates a preference for dialogue and self -determination on external interference and high power rivalry. The ministerial dialogue of China-Indonesia “2 + 2” fills a crucial gap by providing a pragmatic tool for an in-depth strategic dialogue and by proactively shaping a stable and peaceful security environment. Increased bilateral cooperation will be increasingly important to maintain regional stability and advance shared development. This foundation serves not only the fundamental interests of the two countries but also injects greater confidence and dynamism in peace and progress through Asia-Pacific and the world in general.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202504/1332572.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

