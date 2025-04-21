Trump has only signed five bills while coming closer to 100 days in power. HES published 124 decrees





While Donald Trump approaches the end of his first 100 days in power, he published a record summit of 124 decrees, while signing a record minimum of only five new bills and caused concerns among constitutional scholars.

These orders are extraordinary, not only in their number, but in their width, said Rory Little, professor of law at the University of California – San Francisco said during a recent discussion. The current state can be characterized, I think that without any exaggeration of crisis, a challenge to the rule of the law in the United States.

Other panel members have noted how many Trump decrees have pushed in areas generally managed by states. Trump established records for his counting order and the few bills he received from the congress. Instead, he governed by his signing and targeted immigration, his prices, his diversity programs, his education and a multitude of other fields. He took the pen on paper to reshape America in his image with little resistance or hindsight.

Although some may legitimately applaud the political objectives underlying some of these actions, I hope that we will all be able to agree that these political objectives should be pursued legally, for fear of ending up in the type of system envisaged by the president, where he is the only law, said Professor Jodi Short.

Having signed only five bills means that Trump has signed less in the law at this stage of his presidency than any new president in the past 70 years, according to the government archives. He is followed by Joe Biden and George W Bush, who had each signed seven each each at the same time.

Donald Trump in the oval office on Wednesday after announcing a 90 -day break on prices for the “more than 75” nations. While the president approaches the end of his first 100 days, he published a record summit of 124 decrees (AP)

According to the files, at the same time of his first presidency, Trump had signed 24 bills. Before that, in 2009, Barack Obama had signed 11 bills at 100 days, and during his presidency, in 1993, Bill Clinton had signed 21 invoices.

TRUMPS bills have so far included three resolutions of the Congress Examination Act reversing the regulations of the Biden Administration, the Laky Riley law and a Stopgap financing bill necessary to avoid a government closure. A bill is a legislative proposal which becomes a law after its adoption and signed by the president.

On the other hand, during his first three months at the White House, Trump has already signed 124 decrees, approaching the totals issued by some of his predecessors during their conditions.

In total, Biden signed 162 decrees, Obama signed 277, Bush signed 291 and Clinton signed 364, according to the Federal Register. Trump, in his first mandate, signed 220.

A decree is a written directive, signed by the president, which orders the government to take specific measures to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed, according to the ACLU. These orders do not need the approval of the congress, but are open to a legal challenge.

The decrees mean that, as president, Trump can essentially tell the federal agencies how to interpret, implement or apply a law as long as it is within their constitutional authority, and does not violate federal laws.

Having signed only five bills means that Trump has signed less in the law at this stage of his presidency than any new president in the past 70 years, according to the government archives (Reuters)

Trumps 124 ordinances have already caused dozens of federal proceedings, contesting the constitutionality of orders and the extent to which they are used.

Decrees can be an effective way to pursue a policy while remaining in the rule of law, said a briefing of the aclu. However, as we saw with the Trump administration, they can also cause chaos, damage the democratic process and harm our essential vulnerable communities.

The representative of Tennessee, Steve Cohen, called the administration to act illegally and unconstitutionally in a way that weakens our democratic institutions. Others said that actions were likely to cause a constitutional crisis.

During his first day in power, Trump signed an executive decree to put an end to the citizenship of the right of birth for children born in the United States to parents who are not in the country legally. He was challenged by the defenders of the rights of multiple immigrants, a pregnant mother and several states, which led to a temporarily blocked by several federal judges.

Two days later, on January 22, Trump signed a decree putting the end of diversity, equity and inclusion programs in government agencies, and later another intended for similar programs in the army. Following a challenge of the National Association of Diversity Agents in Higher Education, a federal judge temporarily prevented the administration from putting an end or modifying federal contracts, considered to be linked to actions.

Despite his battles before the courts, the Trump administration doubled on the authority of the president and his orders. The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said that the judicial branch was mistakenly behaved, after several judges blocked various ordinances

“I would like to emphasize that the judges of this country act by mistake,” said Leavitt in a press briefing on Wednesday. “We have judges who act as militants supporting the bench.” Leavitt previously insisted that the real constitutional crisis takes place in our judicial branch.

However, criticisms prevail that the intense volume of its executive orders is equivalent, at the very least, to an exaggerated abuse and, at worst, to an abuse of unconstitutional power.

The congress is supposed to have the handbag, told PBS News Douglas Brinkley, professor of history at Rice University. Donald Trump now does something unprecedented by entering the funding of the Congress and realling him in his with his own whims.

No more recently than Tuesday, a federal judge prevented the Trump administration from enforcing a decree targeting the law firm Susman Godfrey, describing it as an unconstitutional personal vendetta.

Frankly, I think that the editors of our Constitution would see this as a shocking abuse of power, said American district judge Loren Alikhan.

