Trump pays tribute to Pope Francis despite criticism of policies' pontiffs

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Pope Francis in an article on Truth Social while the news of the death of the pontiffs emerged.

Fire Pope, born in the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, previously condemned the position of American presidents on immigration during his first mandate in 2016.

Trump published a statement on the Pope's death, a few hours after the Vatican said the news.

Rest in peace Pope Francis! May God bless him as well as all those who loved him! He wrote on his social media platform.

Later, Trump confirmed in a separate article that the flags would be piloted in half-mast in honor.

I order by the present that the Flag of the United States is controlled in half of the staff in the White House and on all public buildings and land, in all military posts and naval stations, and on all the naval ships of the federal government in the District of Columbia and through the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset, the day of burial, the president wrote in part.

He added that his order extended to American embassies around the world.

Open image in the gallery

Trump made an official visit to the Vatican in May 2017, a year after attacking Pope Francis for condemning his immigration policies (Reuters)

Vice-president JD Vance, who briefly met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday, was the first to publish a statement.

I just learned of the death of Pope Francis. My heart goes to the millions of Christians around the world who loved him, wrote Vance on X early Monday from India, where he is on a diplomatic mission alongside his wife, USHA.

I was happy to see him yesterday, even if he was obviously very sick. But I always remember him for the homily below that he gave at the very beginning of Covid. It was really pretty beautiful.

May God rest His soul, he added.

The vice-president was in Europe by visiting the pope a few hours earlier at the Domus Santa Marta “to exchange greetings from Easter,” said the Vatican.

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, previously engaged in “exchange of opinions” with the Vatican officials on migration and Trump administrations plan to expel mass migrants.

Trump, however, had been a vocal critic of Pope Francis after the pontiff criticized his decision to build a border wall with Mexico in 2016.

At the time, Pope Francis said that “a person who only thinks of building walls […] And not to build bridges, is not a Christian.

Trump had declared his desire to expel nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants from the United States, and despite the identification as a “Christian proud”, he blamed Mexico for the pope's remarks, calling the words of the 79-year-old “shameful time, according to an article on Facebook in February 2016.

Open image in the gallery

Pope Francis visited Mexico in 2016, while Trump promised his commitment to expel millions of undocumented migrants from the United States (AP)

For a religious leader, questioning the faith of people is shameful. I am proud to be a Christian and as president, I will not allow Christianity to be always attacked and weakened, contrary to what is happening now, with our current president.

No leader, in particular a religious leader, should have the right to question another religion or faith of man. They use the pope as a pawn and they should be ashamed of themselves to do so, especially when so many lives are involved and when illegal immigration is so creeping, Trump said.

Likewise, just a few days after Pope Francis succeeded Pope Benedict XVI, Trump castigated the papal label, writing in March 2013: I don't like to see the pope stand at the cash desk (reception) of a hotel in order to pay his bill. It's not like the Pope!

Open image in the gallery

JD Vance briefly met Pope Francis on Easter Sunday (Vatican Media / AFP via Getty)

Francis' predecessor, Pope Benoît XVI, resigned from the papacy on February 28, 2013, citing age and bad health. He died in December 2022 at the age of 95.

However, Trump argued at the time that his resignation was not necessary, writing: the pope should not have resigned, he should have lived. It hurts him, it hurts church

After being selected to take the reins, Trump spoke of the appointment of Pope Francis, writing: Congratulations to my Catholic friends for the selection of Pope Francis I to direct the Catholic Church. People who know him like it!

Trump visited the Vatican in March 2017 and said Pope Francis was a humble man, just like me, which probably explains why I love him so much!

The White House published a short commemorative message on X After the news, subtitled Rest in Peace, Pope Francis, a few moments after JD Vance published a statement, displaying photos of Trump's visit in 2017 with Vances on Sunday.

