No, you do not get a free 5 -star AC: Government on PM Modi AC Yojna 2025 Rumour – India News





A complaint has toured the social media indicating that the government has launched a new program, PM Modi AC Yojana 2025, promising free air conditioners to the public. According to the viral message, individuals could register for the program and receive a 5 -star turnover delivered within 30 days. However, the government rejected the complaint as false. PM Modi AC Yojana 2025 Complaint The Instagram page, UPSC_Matters, in a post said, PM Modi AC Yojana 2025 will be launched in May according to reports and will provide free 5 -star AC to people who will apply as soon as possible! There will be a huge shortage of turnover in India, because 1.5 Core AC has been prepared for this program, he added, saying that once the request of the candidates accepted, they will get a whole new AC in the 30 days. The viral position is wrongly present as an official government regime. He claims that people with air conditioners over 18 are eligible to receive a free 5 -star AC. In addition, he indicates that those who without AC can benefit from a 50% discount on the purchase of a new one, managing users to the BSES Yamuna Power Limited website for registration. Don't miss your luck! He also attracted users to apply for free AC. The legend of the Post Read, the Indian government to give all free ACs soon in this breathtaking system to reduce carbon emissions and reduce people's electricity bills. This new PM Modi AC Yojana diagram will help you! The government demystifies viral complaint The complaint has become viral, so much so that the official GDP handle had to demystify it. PIB wrote, a position widely shared on social networks says that as part of a new 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025' program, the government will provide free 5 -star air conditioners and 1.5 ACS crore has already been prepared. The official GDP handle that checks the information added, this complaint is false. No program of this type providing free 5 -star air conditioners was announced by the Minister of Power. A position widely shared on social networks claims that as part of a new 'PM Modi Ac Yojana 2025' program, the government will provide free 5 -star air conditioners and 1.5 ACS crore has already been prepared. #Pibfactcheck This assertion is #FAKE No diagram of this such providing 5- pic.twitter.com/6mmjzdi2tv – GDP Fact Check (@pibfactcheck) April 18, 2025 Thus, the viral claim is false. No program of this type of the Ministry of Power, led by Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been announced or is currently active.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/no-youre-not-getting-a-free-5-star-ac-government-on-pm-modi-ac-yojana-2025-rumour/3816311/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

