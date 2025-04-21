Politics
Beijing warns countries to conclude an agreement with the United States at the expense of China
Beijing, China accused Washington on Monday of having abused prices and warned countries of concluding a broader economic agreement with the United States at its expense, increasing its rhetoric in a spiral trade between the two largest economies in the world.
Beijing will firmly oppose any party concluding an agreement at the expense of Chinas and will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner, said his Ministry of Commerce.
The ministry reacted to a Bloomberg report, quoting familiar sources with the issue, that the Trump administration is preparing to put pressure on the nations in search of prices or exemptions from the United States to limit trade with China, including the imposition of monetary sanctions.
President Donald Trump interrupted the refined prices he announced in dozens of countries on April 2, with the exception of those in China, distinguishing the second world economy for the biggest samples.
In a series of measures, Washington increased the prices on Chinese imports to 145%, which prompted Beijing to slap the rights of reprisal of 125% on American goods, effectively erecting commercial embargoes against each other. Last week, China pointed out that its own sharing rates would not increase yet.
The United States has abused prices on all trade partners under the banner of the so-called equivalence, while forcing all parties to start the so-called reciprocal negotiations with them, said the ministry spokesman.
China is determined and capable of protecting its own rights and interests, and is willing to strengthen solidarity with all parties, said the ministry.
The fact is that no one wants to choose a team, said Bo Zhengyuan, partner at Plenum of Politics Advice based in China.
If the countries are strongly dependent on China in terms of investment, industrial infrastructure, know-how and technological consumption, I do not think they will buy American demands. Many countries in Southeast Asia belong to this category.
By following a hard position, Beijing will condemn this week an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council to accuse Washington of intimidation and to launch a shadow on global efforts of peace and development in armaments.
Earlier this month, US trade representative Jamieson Greer said nearly 50 countries approached him to discuss additional steep prices imposed by Trump.
Since then, several bilateral talks on prices have taken place, Japan planning to increase imports of soybeans and rice in the context of talks with the United States, while Indonesia plans to increase imports of American food and raw materials and reduce orders from other countries.
Taken in the cross fires
Trumps' pricing policies have shaken the financial markets while investors fear that a serious disturbance in global trade could tip the world's recession.
Chinese shares increased on Monday, showing little reaction to the comments of the Ministry of Commerce, although investors have generally remained cautious about Chinese assets due to increased growth risks.
The Trump administration has also tried to limit the progress of Beijing in the development of advanced semiconductive fleas which, according to him, could be used for military purposes, and last week imposed shipping costs for ships built in China to limit the domination of China in shipbuilding.
The chip giant AI, NVIDIA, said last week that it would take $ 5.5 billion in charges due to the limits of administrations on AI chip exports.
The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, visited three countries of Southeast Asia last week in a move to strengthen regional links, calling on trade partners to oppose unilateral intimidation.
Beijing said that it demolishes the walls and widens its circle of trade partners in the middle of the commercial row.
The challenges are raised for the nations of Southeast Asia taken in the cross-fires of the tariff war of Sino-Us, in particular given the regional blocks of the ASEAN, a huge bidirectional trade with China and the United States.
The economic ministers of Thailand and Indonesia are currently in the United States, Malaysia which is later part this week, all seeking commercial negotiations.
Six countries in Southeast Asia were struck by prices ranging from 32% to 49%, threatening trade-related savings that benefited from the investment of the samples imposed in Beijing by Trump during his first mandate.
ASEAN is the largest Chinese trading partner, the total value of trade reaching $ 234 billion in the first quarter of 2025, announced last week last week.
Trade between Anase and the United States totaled around $ 476.8 billion in 2024, according to American figures, making Washington the fourth regional trading partner.
There are no winners in commercial wars and tariff wars, Xi said in an article published in the Vietnamese media, without mentioning the United States.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/beijing-warns-countries-striking-deal-us-chinas-expense-rcna202078
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How the death of the Pope announced
- Allahabad HC drops the business against man, says that the post of taste on social networks different from his sharing
- 2025 Stanley Cup Odds, NHL Playoffs Picks: Expert Hockey Futures Best Bets, Conn Smythe Trophy Top Candidates
- The report finds a steady decline in cancer mortality rates
- Dialogue, diplomacy to follow: PM Modi, JD Vance takes bilateral discussions | India News
- Can the BTC benefit from Trump licensed Powell? The Lira crisis in Türkiye can provide clues
- Womens Tennis is sown 10th for Atlantic 10 Championship
- Farages Party spoke to Truss a big mistake
- Let us care and support the societies affected by the earthquake
- The president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, has just issued a striking warning to President Trump of the prices
- Syracuse Orange Football and their Take No Bologna Coaches …
- Beijing warns countries to conclude an agreement with the United States at the expense of China