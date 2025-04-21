Beijing, China accused Washington on Monday of having abused prices and warned countries of concluding a broader economic agreement with the United States at its expense, increasing its rhetoric in a spiral trade between the two largest economies in the world.

Beijing will firmly oppose any party concluding an agreement at the expense of Chinas and will take countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner, said his Ministry of Commerce.

The ministry reacted to a Bloomberg report, quoting familiar sources with the issue, that the Trump administration is preparing to put pressure on the nations in search of prices or exemptions from the United States to limit trade with China, including the imposition of monetary sanctions.

President Donald Trump interrupted the refined prices he announced in dozens of countries on April 2, with the exception of those in China, distinguishing the second world economy for the biggest samples.

In a series of measures, Washington increased the prices on Chinese imports to 145%, which prompted Beijing to slap the rights of reprisal of 125% on American goods, effectively erecting commercial embargoes against each other. Last week, China pointed out that its own sharing rates would not increase yet.

The United States has abused prices on all trade partners under the banner of the so-called equivalence, while forcing all parties to start the so-called reciprocal negotiations with them, said the ministry spokesman.

China is determined and capable of protecting its own rights and interests, and is willing to strengthen solidarity with all parties, said the ministry.

The fact is that no one wants to choose a team, said Bo Zhengyuan, partner at Plenum of Politics Advice based in China.

If the countries are strongly dependent on China in terms of investment, industrial infrastructure, know-how and technological consumption, I do not think they will buy American demands. Many countries in Southeast Asia belong to this category.

By following a hard position, Beijing will condemn this week an informal meeting of the United Nations Security Council to accuse Washington of intimidation and to launch a shadow on global efforts of peace and development in armaments.

Earlier this month, US trade representative Jamieson Greer said nearly 50 countries approached him to discuss additional steep prices imposed by Trump.

Since then, several bilateral talks on prices have taken place, Japan planning to increase imports of soybeans and rice in the context of talks with the United States, while Indonesia plans to increase imports of American food and raw materials and reduce orders from other countries.

Taken in the cross fires

Trumps' pricing policies have shaken the financial markets while investors fear that a serious disturbance in global trade could tip the world's recession.

Chinese shares increased on Monday, showing little reaction to the comments of the Ministry of Commerce, although investors have generally remained cautious about Chinese assets due to increased growth risks.

The Trump administration has also tried to limit the progress of Beijing in the development of advanced semiconductive fleas which, according to him, could be used for military purposes, and last week imposed shipping costs for ships built in China to limit the domination of China in shipbuilding.

The chip giant AI, NVIDIA, said last week that it would take $ 5.5 billion in charges due to the limits of administrations on AI chip exports.

The president of Chinas, Xi Jinping, visited three countries of Southeast Asia last week in a move to strengthen regional links, calling on trade partners to oppose unilateral intimidation.

Beijing said that it demolishes the walls and widens its circle of trade partners in the middle of the commercial row.

The challenges are raised for the nations of Southeast Asia taken in the cross-fires of the tariff war of Sino-Us, in particular given the regional blocks of the ASEAN, a huge bidirectional trade with China and the United States.

The economic ministers of Thailand and Indonesia are currently in the United States, Malaysia which is later part this week, all seeking commercial negotiations.

Six countries in Southeast Asia were struck by prices ranging from 32% to 49%, threatening trade-related savings that benefited from the investment of the samples imposed in Beijing by Trump during his first mandate.

ASEAN is the largest Chinese trading partner, the total value of trade reaching $ 234 billion in the first quarter of 2025, announced last week last week.

Trade between Anase and the United States totaled around $ 476.8 billion in 2024, according to American figures, making Washington the fourth regional trading partner.

There are no winners in commercial wars and tariff wars, Xi said in an article published in the Vietnamese media, without mentioning the United States.