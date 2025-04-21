Can the BTC benefit from Trump licensed Powell? The Lira crisis in Türkiye can provide clues

The week started on an interesting note, the US dollar crashed at three years alongside defeats at Wall Street, but Bitcoin, which generally follows the feeling of Wall Street, stands.

It could be the start.

The offset of the USD and to assets resistant to the crisis and censorship like BTC and Stablecoins could accelerate if President Donald Trump followed his plans reported to dismiss the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, who pushed the stock markets and Americans below today.

It is the lesson of Turkey, which has seen its currency, the Lira (try), collapse over the years due to the repeated interference of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the operations of the Central Bank. The sliding LIRA has sparked a capital flight to BTC and Stablecoins for at least 2020-21.

Trump's problems with the Fed

Trump was disputed publicly with the federal reserve and its president, Jerome Powell, for years, criticizing Powell for having been too late on rate cuts, even during his first mandate, when interest rates were much lower than today.

However, Trump's criticisms recently reached a fever field with reports suggesting that he is looking for ways to get rid of Powell, which recently warned of stagflation while the president has reiterated calls to reduce borrowing costs while suggesting that there is no inflation.

Powell's patient approach follows a point in the trade war in measures based on the survey of Inflation expectationswhich could always become self-fulfilling.

However, Monday, Trump went further, Call Powell a “big loser” And warn that the economy could slow down unless interest rates are immediately lowered.

Turkey lesson

Erdogan began to interfere in central bank operations in 2019, and since then, the LIRA collapsed from seven, 5.3 for 38 for 38 dollars.

It all started with Turkey's inflation rate reaching both figures in 2017. It remained high during the following year, which caused the country's central bank Increase the repo rate by one week From 17.5% to 24% in September 2018.

This decision probably did not go well with Erodgan, who published the first decree rejecting the governor of the Central Bank of Turkey (CBT), Murat Cetinkaya, in July 2019. From that moment until the end of 2021, Erdogan issued several decrees rejecting and hiring several CBT officials. In the midst of all this, inflation has remained high and the Lira continued to depreciate at an alarming rate.

“We certainly do not believe in high interest rates. We will reduce inflation and exchange rates with high levels of low -rate policy the richest, the poor poorer. We will not let this happen,” Erdogan said in 2021.

In 2025, Turkey faced an inflation rate of almost 40%, according to data from the data source.

This episode serves as an edifying story for Trump, stressing that the falsification of the Central Bank’s independence, in particular in the face of imminent inflation, can erode the confidence of investors and send the national currency in a fall.

This does not necessarily mean that the USD will block exactly as it will read but can see a significant devaluation.

It may be even more destabilizing for global markets, given that the dollar is a global reserve currency, and the US Treasury Market is the basis of international finances.

If the best sense does not prevail, American investors may feel encouraged to move away from American assets and to the BTC and other alternative investments, just as the Turks have done.