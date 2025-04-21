Politics
Dialogue, diplomacy to follow: PM Modi, JD Vance takes bilateral discussions | India News
During the first high level visit of the White House since the inauguration of President Donald Trump in January, US vice-president JD Vance met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and the two parties welcomed the significant progress of negotiations to an Indian-American bilateral commercial pact, creating it as a new modern and modern trade agreement.
Vance, during a four -day visit, met Modi in the middle of the radical tariff regime announced by Trump which was interrupted for 90 days against most countries, including India.
(The two parties) praised the significant progress in the negotiations of a bilateral trade agreement India-US Mutually beneficial focused on the well-being of the people of the two countries, the prime ministers' office said in a statement.
This echoes the reading of the White House which praised significant progress in the negotiations for an American bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and officially announced the finalization of the reference conditions for negotiations, fixing a roadmap for new discussions on our shared economic priorities.
The declaration of the White House said that the BTA is an opportunity to negotiate a new and modern trade agreement focused on the promotion of job creation and the well-being of citizens in the two countries, in order to improve bilateral trade and the integration of the supply chain in a balanced and mutually beneficial way.
He added: Guided by their respective visions of Amrit Kaal for India and the golden age for America, BTA should create new growth opportunities for workers, farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries. »»
This push at the highest level comes a few days before the Indian negotiators, led by Rajesh Agrawal (additional secretary of the Ministry of Commerce), are preparing for a three-day visit from April 23 in the United States to establish a realistic 90-day roadmap to win a provisional agreement covering a series of questions, including rates, non-tariff barriers and services.
The reference conditions (TOR) have been finalized and will be developed in order to get closer to a commercial agreement in the 90 -day break window. Nineteen chapters are in negotiations, covering areas such as prices, non-tariff obstacles, rules of origin and customs facilitation, a government official said on Saturday.
In addition to the trade agreement, the Indian Declaration has also noted continuous efforts to improve cooperation in energy, defense, strategic technologies and other areas.
The two leaders also exchanged points of view on various regional and global questions of mutual interest and called dialogue and diplomacy as the way to follow, he said, while referring to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
The two parties referred to the meeting of the PM-Trump in the United States in January and said that today's visit made it possible to review the progress made in bilateral relations and the implementation of the results of the joint India-US declaration published on February 13, 2025.
According to the PMO declaration, the PM tried to recall his visit to Washington and his successful discussions with President Trump, who put the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the United States, by taking advantage of the forces of Make America Great Again (Maga) and Viksit Bharat 2047.
The declaration of the White House said that the vice-president expressed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for having been such a graceful host for the second lady Ms. Usha Vance, their children and the American delegation who accompanies him during this pleasant productive visit to India.
Vance and Modi held a bilateral meeting, then extended with members of each delegation of countries. The PM welcomed Vance, the second Lady USHA Vance de l'Indian-Origin and their three children Ewan (7 years old), Vivek (5) and Mirabel (3) during dinner in his Lok Kalyan Marg residence after the talks.
Modi and Vance had met for the last time in Paris, on the sidelines of the summit of the action of artificial intelligence on February 12 of this year.
Modi posted on X, happy to welcome us @vp @jdvance and his family in New Delhi. We have examined rapid progress after my visit to the United States and met President Trump. We are committed to cooperating mutually beneficial, especially in trade, technology, defense, energy and exchanges of people to people. India-US-US Global Strategic Partnership will be a determining partnership of the 21st century for a better future of our people and the world.
Vance replied, on X, “It was an honor to see Prime Minister Modi tonight. He is a big leader and he was incredibly kind to my family. I can't wait to work under the president prevails over leadership to strengthen our friendship and our cooperation with the Indian people! ”
American vice-presidential visits to India are not very common; The latest American vice-president to visit India was Joe Biden in July 2013, during the presidency of President Barack Obamas. Before that, George Bush SR had visited India as vice-president in 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president, and Hubert Humphrey visited India in 1966.
New Delhi and Washington are organizing negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement which should solve a range of problems, including pricing and market access. The two countries are also working on critical technological cooperation, and the United States wants India to buy more American defense equipment.
Vance landed in Delhi around 10 a.m. and was received by the Minister of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw in Palam Airbase.
The children emerged from the plane after the custody of ceremony, the boys carrying Kurta-Pyjama and Mirabel in a Lehenga.
Vance is accompanied by senior Pentagon officials and the State Department. The main director of the National Council for National Security, Ricky Gill, who has also come, will witness a Track-II dialogue separately-the India-US Forum, jointly organized by the Center Anan Aspen and the Ministry of External Affairs.
Vance and his family went from Delhi to Jaipur on Monday evening; They are ready to stay at the Palais Rambagh, a luxury hotel that used to serve as a royal guest house.
On Tuesday, they are likely to visit certain historic sites, including Fort Amer which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the afternoon, Vance should address a rally at Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur, sources told.
Wednesday morning, the American vice-president and his family should go to Agra, where they will visit the Taj Mahal. They should return to Jaipur the same evening. Vance and his family will then leave for the United States of Jaipur on Thursday April 24.
