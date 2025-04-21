Donald Trump, Joe Biden paid tributes to Francis; The Pope of Peoples





American president Donald Trump published a brief message of condolences after the death of Pope Francis.

President Donald Trump and Pope Francis met at the Vatican on May 24, 2017. (File Reuters)

Rest in peace Pope Francis! May God bless him as well as all those who loved him! Trump said on Truth Social.

After the Vatican confirmed the death of Pope Francis, tributes are offered to him.

Meanwhile, former American president Joe Biden also paid tribute to Pope Francis as a pope of the peoples.

It was with great sadness that Jill and I learned the passage of his Holiness Pope François. He was different from those who preceded him. Pope Francis will remain memories as one of the most consecutive leaders of our time and I am better for having known him, wrote Biden on X.

For decades, he served the most vulnerable in Argentina and his mission to serve the poor has never ceased. As a pope, he was a loving pastor and a difficult teacher who held out to different confessions. He ordered us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He pleaded for the speechless and helpless. He felt all welcome and seen by the church. He promoted equity and the end of poverty and suffering around the world. And above all, he was a pope for everyone. He was the pope of the people-a light of faith, hope and love, he added.

Cardinal Vatican Camerlengo Kevin Ferrell confirms the death of Pope Francis

Vatican Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, confirmed the death of Pope Francis Monday morning.

At 7:35 am this morning, the bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the father's home. All his life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and his Church, said Farrell. He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, in particular for the poorest and most marginalized.

With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we congratulate the soul of Pope Francis in the infinite and merciful love of God, one and Trinitarian. “”

Francis was hospitalized at Gemelli Hospital on February 14 after having experienced a respiratory crisis which progressed to double pneumonia. He had a history of chronic pulmonary disease and had part of his lung withdrawn when he was young. The longest stay in the hospital he spent during his 12 -year -old pontificate was 38 days.

Pope Francis blessed hundreds of people who had gathered for the Church of Saint-Pierre on Easter Sunday before making an unexpected visit of Popemobile of Piazza.

