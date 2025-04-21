Joey Barton calls Marcus Rashford while the “crisis” continues





(Credit: Podcast Imago / Common Sense on Youtube) Joey Barton criticized the star of Aston Villa Marcus Rashford in a bizarre diatribe on social networks. The loan of Manchester United has scored three goals and six assists for the Villans since he moved to join the Unai Emerys team. He relaunched his career after a very public fell with Ruben Amorim and could be ready to make a permanent move to Villa Park in summer. However, its outstanding actions have left the old Premier League controversial ACE. Emery will want to keep Rashford. (Credit: media breakage) Barton Slams Rashford for off-pulc bustodies Rashford was photographed during the boxing fight between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron on Sunday evening. However, Barton was an exception to the choice of the appearance of the Villa Ace, which sported a giant diamond necklace for the occasion. The 44 -year -old man went to his personal account X (April 20) to criticize the former Trafford star for his choice of fashion, since there is a cost of cost of living in progress. He said: Rashford is not helping in a cost of living crisis that drips in diamonds. Rashford is not helping in a cost of living crisis that drips in diamonds. Joey Barton (@ joey7barton) April 20, 2025 Rashford does not deserve criticism Barton is constantly under the spotlight for all bad reasons, his constant game on the game of women and providing controversial sockets on the current state of football for men. Rashford, on the other hand, has already contributed to the company more than the former man of Manchester City, forcing former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to provide free school meals to children in 2020. Statistics Rashford Matches 16 Goals 3 Aid 6 Minutes played 864 Statistics of Rashfords for Villa. At the time, he was criticized and said to focus on football rather than politics, but he finally came out on the right side of history. He is allowed to have fun and express himself in the way he wants, if it is through his fashion choices, then too bad. As long as he gives his whole in his performances on the ground for the villans in their pursuit of football in the Champions League, everything he does in his personal life is his, not in Barton, nor to someone else, moreover. Rashford should ignore Barton's opinion; He is not relevant and just searches for his fifteen minutes of infamy, once again. It is probably jealous that the 27 -year -old has achieved more than ever in his career. Related Posts

