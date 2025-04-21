PM Modi welcomes the American vice-president Vance, welcomes “fruitful” talks and commercial progress





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US vice-president JD Vance on Monday, as well as the second Lady Usha Vance, their children and the upper members of the US administration, at his official residence in New Delhi. The two leaders have positively examined and evaluated the progress made in various areas of bilateral cooperation. They welcomed the significant progress of negotiations for a mutually beneficial Indian-American bilateral agreement, noting that it focuses on the well-being of the inhabitants of the two countries. “The Prime Minister has tried his visit to Washington DC in January and his fruitful discussions with President Trump, who put the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the United States, taking advantage of the strengths of Make America Great in again (Maga) and Viksit Bharat 2047, said the Prime Minister's office in an official statement. In addition to trade, Prime Minister Modi and Vice-President Vance recognized continuous collaboration in key strategic sectors, including energy, defense and advanced technologies. They have also exchanged points of view on a range of regional and global questions of mutual interest, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy should be the guiding principles for the management of international challenges. Modis also transmitted his greetings to American President Donald Trump and expressed his enthusiasm for his next visit to India later this year. The Prime Minister transmitted his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he was looking forward to his visit to India later this year, the statement noted. The meeting comes at a time when US President Donald Trump imposed, then took a tariff break on imports of more than 70 countries, including India. And and the United States actively negotiate a bilateral trade agreement aimed at combating pricing barriers and improving market access. High -level discussions between Modi and Vance are considered to be a wider push to stabilize and deepen economic ties, especially since the two countries seek to align strategic interests. The Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, said that India has declared that India “actively engages” with the United States and the hope of concluding the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement “positively” by fall (September-October) this year. “We are one of the countries that is actively engaged in the new administration of the United States of America to see how we can do a better bilateral trade agreement,” she said during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in San Francisco.

