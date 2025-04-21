Walmart, Home Depot, CEO Target in White House





President Donald Trump listens to journalists' questions as he meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House Oval Office on April 17, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee | Getty images

President Donald Trump met the heads of management of three of the country's best retailers on Monday, who came to the White House to discuss how his pricing plans could have an impact on their importation models.

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, and the director general of Target, Brian Cornell, both participated, like the CEO of Home Depot, Ted Decker.

A White House official told CNBC earlier on Monday that a representative of Lowe's would also be in Reunion. After the end of the meeting, an official told NBC News that no one of Lowe was present.

After the end of the meeting, the three companies published almost identical statements.

“We had a productive meeting with President Trump and his team and appreciated the opportunity to share our ideas,” said a spokesperson for Walmart.

“We had a productive meeting with President Trump and our retail peers to discuss the way on trade, and we remain determined to bring value to American consumers,” read the Target Declaration.

“We had an informative and constructive meeting with the president and we are impatient to continue the dialogue,” said the Home Depot statement.

The meeting, reported for the first time by Bloomberg earlier during the day, was not included in the president's public schedule.

In a statement provided to CNBC later Monday, Trump said that the meeting “went very well”, adding “it was an honor to have them” in the oval office.

For retailers, prices are the last threat of an already difficult economic landscape, where consumers are looking for low prices after years with high inflation.

However, the prices will weigh more on certain retailers than others. As the largest grocer in the country, Walmart is in better position than many of his competitors.

About two-thirds of what Walmart sells in the United States is manufactured, cultivated or gathered in America, said director John David Rainey earlier this month at an investor event in Dallas.

Walmart imports the last third of the world, he said, the mouth and Mexico are the “most important” supplier countries.

Target, on the other hand, is in a more difficult place. The retailer based in Minneapolis is best known for its discretionary goods such as cheap and chic house clothes and products, products generally made abroad.

Target's annual income is almost stagnated in the past four years, and the company has recently projected 1% sales growth for the current financial year.

The main commercial group of industry, the National Retail Federation, has made alarms on the damage that prices put to American families. The group, which puts pressure for and represents the retailers, brought into play its own estimates of the quantity of additional consumers to pay for everyday items such as sneakers, toasted bread and mattresses.

“More prices are equal to more anxiety and uncertainty for American companies and consumers,” said David French, executive vice-president of NRF government relations, to date, Trump has unveiled his “reciprocal” price plan, which he has since produced.

“While Washington leaders may not worry about higher prices, American working families do so,” said French.

