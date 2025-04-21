



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice-president JD Vance welcomed significant progress in the undergoing negotiations for a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement (BTA) focused on the well-being of the inhabitants of the 2 countries, while the PM welcomed Vance, second USHA Vance and their children who are visiting 4 days to India. According to the United States, they have officially announced the finalization of the reference conditions for negotiations, setting a roadmap for new discussions on shared economic priorities.

The two parties supported an early conclusion of the agreement, which will allow India to repel the threat of Trump administrations reciprocal As Vance underlined the American continuation of a fair and balanced commercial relationship with India.

The BTA presents the opportunity to negotiate a new modern trade agreement focused on the promotion of job creation and the well-being of citizens in the two countries, with the aim of improving bilateral trade and the integration of the supply chain in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner. Guided by their respective visions of The summit of India And Golden age for America BTA is expected to create new growth opportunities for workers, farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries, said American Reunion.

We also talked about the Summit Quad that India will host later this year and Prime Minister Modi said he was looking forward to welcoming Trump for the meeting. However, while American reading recalled the positive and successful meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Trump in February, she was silent during Trump's proposed visit to India.

Vance and his family, accompanied by senior American officials, landed in Delhi on Monday morning and were received at the airport by the Minister of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw. The delegation left for Jaipur after dinner with Prime Minister Modi, which was described by the delegation of Vance as pleasant and productive, in the evening.

According to an Indian declaration, PM Modi and Vance have positively examined and evaluated progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation, while taking note of continuous efforts to improve cooperation in terms of energy, defense, strategic technologies and other fields. The United States seeks to increase its defense exports to India, hoping that this will help to make up for its trade deficit with India. Cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, as well as small and advanced modular reactors, is also at the top of the Indian agenda with the United States.

According to the Indian government, there has been a discussion on the situation in Ukraine and Gaza, the PM re -reading India support for peace talks involving all stakeholders.

The PM Modi would have emotionally recalled its visit to the United States in February, a few weeks following Trump's return to the White House, and its fruitful discussions with President Trump who rejected the roadmap for close cooperation between India and the United States, taking advantage of the forces of Makes America Great Again (Maga) and Viksit Bharat 2047. Opportunities for military partnership, accelerated trade and technology) for the 21st century, an initiative anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, good will and the robust commitment of their citizens.

The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes to the vice-president, the second lady and their children for a pleasant and productive stay in India, said the Indian government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-jd-vance-lay-roadmap-for-trade-talks-welcome-progress/articleshow/120497966.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos