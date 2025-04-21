



Animate Kartini day, the provincial government of the Kalimantan center organized a fashion show Contribution of Rikah Mustika,, April 21, 2025 12:05 pm, read 614 times. President of the Central Kalimantan PKK TP, Aisyah This Agustiar Sabran delivered a speech 0 President of the Central Kalimantan PKK TP, Aisyah This Agustiar Sabran delivered a speech 1 Mmckalteng – Palangka Raya – to anchor the 146th Kartini Day, the provincial government of the central Kalimantan Fashion show National Clothing (Kebaya), in the Wayang Tingang Hall, Central Kalimantan Governor's Office, Monday (04/21/2025). The judges of this fashion show are Nana Marini, Anto Tailor Aboza and Muhammad Aher. In his remarks, the president of the Central Kalimantan PKK TP Aisyah this Agustiar Sabran Said, the commemoration of Kartini day every April 21 is an important moment to commemorate and imitate the struggle of Raden Ajeng Kartini as a pioneer of the rise of Indonesian women. (Read also: Airport maximizes the development and growth of economic activity in an area) “Kartini has paved the way for women to obtain equality of rights in education, to critically think and play an active role in the life of society, nation and state,” he said. One of the participants in fashion shows He said, in the middle of the time and social dynamics, women must constantly be adaptive, competitive and have a real contribution to development. “We must be grateful that Central Kalimantan has a certain number of women who have shown work and strategic role in various sectors both as educators, health workers, business actors, organizational heads, state officials, to the engine of the base,” he added. Symbolic price delivery Aisyah added, activities Fashion show This not only aims to promote a love of cultural heritage and local wisdom, but also as a vehicle to increase self -confidence and provide a space of expression to women. “Let's make Kartini's mind as an inspiration to continue to move forward, work and contribute to the central Kalimantan in the center of the Kalimantan Berkah, in the center of Kalimantan and in the center of Kalimantan to accommodate Indonesian gold 2045,” he concluded. For more information, participants Fashion show The winner will obtain a sum of money, namely the first winner of RP2 500,000, the second winner is of RP2,000,000, the third winner is RP1,500,000, Hope I RP1 250,000, Hope II is RP1,000,000, Hope III is RP750,000, and the favorite champion of Muslim Kebaya RP1,000,000. Forkopimda's wives as well as the ranks, the wives of the head of the regional apparatus, the members of the central province of the Kalimantan PKK TP and the ASN of the central province of Kalimantan. (RKH / Photo: ASP) Please activate JavaScript to display the Comments fed by Disqus. Other news Latest news

