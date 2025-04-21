Esther Krakue: Starmer's silence on gender decision is a terrible betrayal of all women

Before flying to vacation towards the south of Europe last week, Sir Keir Starmer wanted to say that he would remain in charge throughout his Easter holidays.

He would not give the Prime Minister's reins to anyone: not his assistant Angela Rayner, nor any other minister of the cabinet.

And so you may have thought that when the Supreme Court has delivered what is likely to be one of the most important legal decisions of the decade, this former human rights lawyer would have been ready to react.

But when the news came last Wednesday that the judges had ruled unanimously that the legal definition of a woman should be based on biological sex, her silence was deafening. And we haven't heard of him on the subject since.

Starmer published an Easter message Thursday and the No. 10 of the Spin Doctors deceived the fact that he had interrupted his sun break to hold productive talks with American President Donald Trump on Friday.

But the man who was formerly so desperate to appease the trans lobby that he said that 99.9% of women had no penis could not spare a moment to comment on a case that was finally settled after an exhausting legal struggle.

Sir Keir Starmer has not yet commented on the decision of the Supreme Court that the legal definition of a woman should be based on biological sex

Activists celebrate outside the court after hearing the outcome of the decision on Wednesday

The decision of the courts cries for leadership. Rarely a decision has more required the calm and stable hand of the Prime Minister of Nations.

Although Trans people represent only a small percentage of the population, the decision of the seismic court in recent weeks has direct implications for them and for each woman in Great Britain.

But instead of penetrating with a few words of guidance measured and common sense, in particular, perhaps, urging British men to show greater respect and tolerance towards trans women in order to feel less inclined to invade the female spaces that Starmer simply externalized the question of women.

Why should we be those who should abandon our safe spaces harshly won our shelters, our changing rooms, our hospital services and our toilets to accommodate transgender women?

What Starmer should have done immediately is established sensitive and respectful limits.

Hospitals should have female services and services to all (i.e. men, trans women and women). In the same way, in sport, there should be competitions reserved for women and open categories that would respond to everyone.

Meanwhile, in prisons and police stations, only organic women should be responsible for carrying out research on women. It is not complex. And the decision of the supreme courts was not exactly a blue bolt. But Starmer is not found.

Consequently, a large part of the parliamentary party is in open revolt. As the email we revealed on Sunday, part of the ministerial team of the Starmers responded to the decision with a kind of indignation from the powerful adolescent.

And as the mail reports today, two frontbenchers plot to challenge the judgment of the courts but are not disciplined.

The ministers claim that they do not try to undermine the decision, despite one of them calling for his workers' deputies to meet this week to decide a path to follow and to organize.

In such a context, a decisive intervention by the PM is more necessary than ever.

As a woman in her twenties, I find her shyness particularly exasperating. Many of my generation feel without rudder on the trans question. Many of my friends are desperate to appear gradual, while fiercely identifying themselves as feminists. Starmer should say: you can be both.

But by remaining silent, he leaves my generation without leadership and, worse, betraying older women who have spent decades to fight to establish the rights that we now hold for granted.

This manifestation of political cowardice is frankly appalling and confirms what many of us suspected of this Prime Minister: it is as weak as water.