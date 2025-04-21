Turkey goes from a transit nation to a migrant warehouse

Kenez / Stockholm

Turkey has experienced significant developments in its migration landscape throughout 2024, with a drop in Syrian refugees under temporary protection, increased apprehensions of irregular migrants and changes in residence permit models, according to the annual report of April 2025 of the International Organization for Migration (OIM), an intergovernmental organization within the United Nations system.

While the illegal entry of Turkey through its southern border remains relatively easy, going out via the western land border or by the sea has become increasingly difficult, a change largely motivated by Ankaras' efforts to avoid attracting criticism from the European Union.

In December 2024, the number of Syrian nationals under temporary protection in Turkey decreased by 313,302 compared to the previous year, set up at 2,901,478. Syrians still make up the majority of foreigners residing in Turkey, representing around 69% of the total foreign population. The demographic structure of this group remains mainly young, with 78% below the age of 35.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed his party to Parliament on December 25 after the seizure of December 8 of Damascus by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist coalition supported by the dominant Turkish in former president Bashar al-Assad. During his speech, he said, we will help those who want to come back, but we will not force anyone to leave. For our brothers and sisters contributing to the economic, academic, scientific or commercial life of turkeys, we will keep our doors open if they want to stay, adding, as always, the opposition will undoubtedly try to undermine this process as they have done in the past.

The main reasons for the Erdogans allowing Syrian refugees to stay in Türkiye are mainly found in the requirements of the small and medium -sized commercial sector that supports it. Turkeys The large population of Syrian refugees plays an important role in the labor market in countries. The Turkish government and businesses wish to maintain this workforce despite the ongoing debates on their return to Syria. Syrians, in particular those who work informally, help to fill the work gaps in areas where local Turkish workers hesitate to occupy jobs mainly in agriculture, construction and low -wage factory. This includes crucial areas such as livestock farming, where labor shortages are widely reported.

The position of Erdogans on the maintenance of Syrians in Türkiye also has long -term political implications, including the effects on the elections. Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Erdogan has pleaded for a policy at the open door to the Syrians, a position which has earned him an important popularity and affection among the Syrian population in Türkiye. According to data from the Ministry of the Interior, in November 2023, the number of Syrians who had acquired Turkish citizenship amounted to 237,995, this number increasing regularly. In a 2019 statement, Erdogan stressed the importance of expanding the citizenship process, saying: Why? Once they become citizens, they can find a job, work with any institution and contribute.

It is not a secret for anyone that Syrian migrants in Türkiye have become a key negotiation currency between President Erdogan and the European Union. In exchange for the maintenance of refugees in Türkiye, the government of Erdogan receives not only financial aid, but also from the profits from the international community overlooking its mediocre human rights file.

A few days after the change of regime in Syria, the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made an official visit to Turkey on December 12. At a joint press conference with President Erdogan, Von Der Leyen announced that the EU would allocate an additional 1 billion euros in Türkiye for Syrian refugees. This follows the previous commitment of the EUS under the installation for refugees in Turkey (FRIT), which provided 6 billion euros in aid to support the country's refugees. FRIT is designed to finance projects in key areas such as humanitarian assistance, education, health, municipal infrastructure and socioeconomic support, with projects carried out until mid-201.

The reinstalling of Syrian refugees from Turkey to third countries continued in 2024, which reinstalls the total number of resettlement since 2016 at 71,064. The main destination countries included Germany, Canada, the United States, France and the Netherlands. The other beneficiary countries included Sweden, Finland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Norway and Spain.

The Turkish opposition argues that taking into account the number of Syrians in Türkiye, this figure is very low and accuses the Erdogan government of transforming the country into a detention center for the EU to serve its own interests.

Meanwhile, the total number of foreigners residing in Türkiye exceeded 4.1 million, according to the report. Among these, more than 3.1 million are people looking for international protection and 1,056,632 are holders of various residence permits. The largest category among holders of residence permit continues to be permits in the short term, 493,478. However, this category experienced a drop of 145,286 compared to 2023.

Conversely, the number of people with residence permits classified as part of the other category increased by 54,429, reaching 243,692. Government data did not develop the specific nature of these permits.

In terms of nationality, the main countries of origin for residence permit holders include Turkmenistan (116,621), Iran (82,172), Afghanistan (77,387), Iraq (73,257) and the Russian Federation (71,640).

Turkey also continues to accommodate 230,617 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran and Ukraine, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The report indicates a sharp increase in the number of irregular migrants. A total of 225,831 irregular migrants were apprehended in 2024, the majority from Afghanistan, Syria and Turkmenistan. In addition, the authorities identified 13,020 migrant facilitators during the same period.

A significant number of these people entered Turkey of neighboring countries, notably Iran, Syria and Iraq. Many have tried to pass through Turkey on the way to Europe, often via the Aegean Sea.

The Turkish Coast Guard (TCG) said intercept or save 58,097 migrants at sea in 2024, which represents a decrease of 1,725 ​​compared to 2023. However, 37 deaths were recorded during these maritime incidents. The main nationalities among interceptions at sea were Afghan, Syrian, Sudanese, Palestinian, Egyptian, Yemeni, Iraqi, Iranian, Congolese and Somali.

The monthly data provided by the TCG showed that the greatest number of interceptions occurred in September (6,935), followed in August (6,774) and November (6,508). July saw the greatest number of deaths at sea, with eight recorded deaths.

Pays 30 moving centers, distributed in 28 provinces, including Istanbul, Izmir, Gaziantep and Ankara, currently have the capacity to accommodate 20,540 people in administrative detention.

In addition to irregular migration, Turkey also recorded 179 victims of the trafficking in human beings in 2024. This figure marks a decrease compared to previous years 223 in 2023, 343 in 2022 and 402 in 2021. The report notes that after a drop between 2010 and 2013, traffic cases have increased until 2017 and have shown fluctuation models since.

The entry points known in Türkiye include border provinces such as Hatay, Kilis and Anlurfa of Syria, as well as passing points from Iraq and Iran. Air entrance is mainly through Istanbul, Antalya and Ankara. The known outing points to Greece include locations such as Eme, Ayvalk, Bodrum and Didim.

According to the report, the migration data was compiled using secondary sources, in particular the Turkish presidency of migration management (PMM), UNHCR and TCG. While efforts have been made to check and cross -check the figures, the IOM warns that, due to the methodological differences and the transparency limits of data, variations and margins of error may exist.

Text of the IOM report on Turkey:

Turkiye overview of the migrant situation – Annual report (Jan -Dec 2024)