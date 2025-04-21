Trump called his “ golden guy '' to give the White House a youthful cure in Mar-A-Lago





President Donald Trump obtained an interior design assistance from a trusted person after returning to the White House in January.

An article by the Wall Street Journal published on April 16 revealed that the 78-year-old politician, had enlisted the cabinetmaker John Icart, who worked on projects in Mar-A-Lago, to add golden finishes throughout the White House.

The newspaper reported that Trump had added several gold-colored touches throughout the government building, including gold borders to its portraits and vice-president JD Vance, golden sculptures for the chimney coat, a Trump gold crest in a door and golden stoves with its family name, among others.

Trump would also have brought gold cherubs from his seaside resort in Mar-A-Lago.

Donald Trump at a meeting at the White House Oval Office on April 17, 2025 in Washington DC

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty

ICART would be the person responsible for the execution of some of the main design choices of the president and was called Trumps “Gold Guy” by an advisor, by WSJ.

The Florida resident would have traveled to Washington, DC, with Trump on Air Force One to help with the decorations. While ICART refused to comment on the article, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, told the newspaper in an e-mail: “It is the golden office for the golden age.”

A box of gold sub-wirelessness on Donald Trump's coffee table in the White House Oval Office.

SOMODEVILLA / GETTY CHIP

Trump had another idea of ​​flashy interior design in mind for the White House that never materialized, according to WSJ.

An administration official declared to the point of sale that the president had examined the oval office to see if he could hang a chandelier in the room, but he was told that he was too heavy for the specific location.

A chimney coat in the oval office, illustrated on January 31, 2025.

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Gettt

In a March interview with Fox News Laura Ingraham, Trump talked about his gold design choices while visiting the White House.

When Ingraham underlined the cherubs of his Mar-A-Lago domain, he said: “They are gold, all gold. His angels. They say that the angels are lucky and we need a lot of luck in this country with what they have done in the past four years.”

The camera then turned to show the flashy gold lights throughout the building.

“Over the years, people have tried to find a golden painting that would look like gold, but they have never been able to do it,” said Trump about the symbolic color. “They have never been able to associate gold with golden painting, which is why it is gold.”

Gold decorations in the oval office, as we see during Dr. Oz April 18 as CMS administrator.

Andrew Harnik / Getty

Trump made another big change in interior design to the White House at the beginning of the month. The White House exchanged the official portrait of former President Barack Obama for a painting based on a photograph of Trump after the assassination attempt in July 2024.

The portrait of Obama was then transferred to the place where the painting of President George W. Bush suspended, and that of Bush was transferred to another area of ​​the White House.

The mixture of official portraits has broken the tradition of the White House to show the two most recent presidential portraits of the Grand Foyer, near the entrance to the Executive Manor, for viewing purposes.

Since the portraits of Trump and Joe Biden are not yet finished, the two most recent presidential portraits exposed were from Obama and Bush.

