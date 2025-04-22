



Last update: April 21, 2025, 11:17 PM is Prime Minister Modi and US vice-president JD Vance had talks at 7 years old, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they praised “significant progress” in negotiations on a commercial pact. JD Vance and his children during interviews with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (PTI) US vice-president JD Vance said on Monday that it was an honor “to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of his visit to the country, to qualify him as a great leader” and that he was incredibly nice “for the Vance family. Responding to PM Modis Post on X, Vance said he was looking forward to working under American President Donald Trumps Leadership to strengthen friendship and cooperation with the Indian people. It was an honor to see Prime Minister Modi tonight. He's a big leader and he was incredibly kind to my family. I can't wait to work under President Trumps Trumps to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the inhabitants of India! “He said. It was an honor to see Prime Minister Modi tonight. He is a big leader and he was incredibly kind to my family. I can't wait to work under the president prevails over leadership to strengthen our friendship and our cooperation with the Indian people! https://t.co/pcwmxcfjw8 Jd vance (@jdvance) April 21, 2025 Vance and Modi met in talks at the level of the 7 -year delegation, Lok Kalyan Marg, in the midst of the warm scenes where Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and three children Vivek, Ewan and Mirabel. According to a press release, the two parties welcomed significant progress “in negotiations for a mutually beneficial Indian trade agreement (BTA), according to a press release. Happy to welcome us @vp @jdvance and his family in New Delhi. We have examined rapid progress after my visit to the United States and met President Trump. We are committed to cooperating mutually beneficial, especially in trade, technology, defense, energy and exchanges of people to people. India-US understanding Global Strategic Partnership will be a decisive partnership of the 21st century for a better future of our people and the world, “said Prime Minister Modi. The two countries are in talks for a trade agreement, which aims to be completed in the fall this year in accordance with an agreement concluded during the Modis Trip PM in the United States in February and a meeting with US President Donald Trump. The Vance-Modi meeting has raised hope that a trade agreement could be concluded soon, after the United States has set a 90-day break on reciprocal rates for India and other countries. The two parties also noted the remarkable progress of the India-US Compact agreement (catalyzing the opportunities for military partnership, accelerated trade and technology) and have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen it, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. PM @Narendramodi met the vice-president JD Vance @Vp In New Delhi. The two teams noted the remarkable progress on – Compact (catalyst for opportunities for military partnership, accelerated trade and technology) and have reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen it. They discussed pic.twitter.com/f3aneh0y0b Randir Jaiswal (@Meandia) April 21, 2025 The two leaders also exchanged points of view on various regional and global questions of mutual interest, said the PMO. Modi also told Vance that he would like to transmit greetings to Trump and look forward to Trump's visit to India later this year. They also noted continuous efforts to improve energy cooperation, defense, strategic technologies and other areas. Vances Visit To India arrives at a critical moment, with Washington threatening to increase the tariffs on Indian exports from 10% to 26% unless an agreement is concluded in the 90-day window announced by President Donald Trump earlier this month. A break in trade could not only stimulate economic ties, but also deepen the broader strategic relationship between the two countries. Get news from the break, detailed analyzes and experts from experts over everything, from policy to technology, so that you can remain informed of what is happening in the whole world on News18 News world “ A great leader '': Us Veep JD Vance praises the PM Modi, undertakes to strengthen the links of India under Trump

