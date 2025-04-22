



Unlock the White House Watch watch newsletter for free

Your guide on what the US elections of 2024 mean for Washington and Le Monde

Wall Street's actions and the dollar fell in the middle of growing uncertainty on the American economy while President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on the president of the Federal Reserve Jay Powell.

In an article on his Truth social platform on Monday morning shortly after the opening of the markets, Trump said that Powell, which he had called Mr. Too late, should now reduce interest rates to stimulate the economy.

American shares were down, but the sale intensified after Trumps on social networks that targets the central banker. The S&P 500 ended the 2.4% lower session, with more than nine out of 10 of its constituent actions in negative territory. Heavy nasdaq composite in technology fell 2.6%.

Market measures intervened after Kevin Hassett, director of the national economic council, said Trump on Friday would continue to study the question of rejecting Powell after the president said the day before that he had the right to dismiss the president of the Fed.

The president has repeatedly criticized Powell for not lowering the interest rates sufficiently quickly, while the president of the Fed said that he would never be influenced by political pressure.

If you think it is unacceptable for President Trump to be frustrated by the political history of the Fed, then I think you … You explained to do, Hassett told journalists in Washington on Friday, when the American markets were closed.

The dollar dropped up to 1.5% to a three -year hollow against a basket of its large trade partners on Monday, while the euro gained 1.1% to $ 1.154 and the yen was 0.9% firm at 140.84 for the dollar.

The American sovereign debt has sold. The yield on the US Treasury at 10 years old increased by 0.08 percentage points to 4.41% after prevailing on the last publication of social media. Bond yields come opposite prices.

The idea that Powell could be about to overcome the real fear on the market. HES A voice of reason, a known quantity, said Steven Gray, director of investments at Gray Value Management.

The Monday flight compared to dollar assets also reflected wider concerns about the development of increasingly volatile American policies, Gray said. Trump is not reliable, you can't trust. What many foreigners deduce from trumps who are elected twice is that America itself cannot trust or rely as it has been doing it for many decades.

Yujiro Goto, Forex strategist at Nomura Securities, said that the combination of bond sales and the depreciation of currencies at the same time was rare in a large reserve currency market such as the United States.

Goto has attributed the increase in Yen to concerns about American stagflation and the growing distrust of the credibility of American assets.

Recommended

CICC analysts, the Chinese investment bank, said on Sunday in a report that the uncertainty of national American policy led the dollar and treasury bills to behave more like risk assets.

They added that winning the recent remarks on Powell has further increased market concerns concerning the independence of federal reserves.

Michael Feroli, an American chief economist at JPMorgan, said in an investor note: any reduction in Fed independence would add risks to the increase in inflation prospects which are already subject to the upward pressures of tariffs and somewhat high inflation expectations.

So far, the central bank has kept the rates pending this year after lowering them three times in 2024. Its next meeting is in May.

The Fed establishes a monetary policy regardless of the other branches of the government. Any attempt to hunt Powell, whose mandate should end in May 2026, or pressure monetary policy could lead to new market disorders in the United States, according to investors and analysts.

Additional reports by Cheng Leng in Hong Kong

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1cd3d21c-a3eb-43a4-b174-cbab1304b282 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos