Politics
No need to go out, the hypothesis is a post-power syndrome
Jakarta, kompas.com – Nasdem party politician Ahmad Sahroni Evaluation, the meeting between the 7th president Joko Widodo And students of the National School of Staff and Intermediate Managers (SERDIK SESPIMMEN) should not need to be downloaded on social networks.
According to him, these actions can cause various hypotheses, including the possibility that Jokowi has known post-power syndrome.
“Maybe you can get a reasonable direction if closed, GOOD. But, if in an open space, people will be different. Wow this for fear that Mr. Jokowi always Post syndrome“Said Sahroni, in the Parliament complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Monday (04/21/2025).
The general treasurer of the Nasdem party said that the opening of the meeting to the public was not entirely correct, given the position of Jokowi as a former president.
Palace: The friendship of the Minister of Prabowo in Jokowi should not be considered a twin sun, please …
He did not deny that this meeting could have good intentions, namely to give advice and messages to SESPIMMEN.
“In good intentions, very well, it's okay. But no need to bedownloadLah. This (my opinion) is personal, not on behalf of the party, “he said.
In addition, Sahroni assumed that there was nothing wrong in Reunion.
However, he asked if his Pimmen had received permission from the chief of the national police Listyo Sigit Prabowo to attend the meeting.
“If you have not been authorized, it should not wear official clothes. It is better to wear ordinary clothes, come crowded. Oh, his name is a friendly friendship for example. But if you already wear official clothes, he should allow with the commander,” said Sahroni.
Help by Jokowi: the visit of the participant of the national police SESPIMMEN, they acquire knowledge
Previously, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo, gave a number of important offers to school students and staff (SESPIMMEN) of the 65th regional police (DIKREG).
The management was sent when Jokowi received a group of participants in his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Thursday 4/17/2025).
The meeting took place in a familiar atmosphere as a place of friendship between the former president and the officers of the college who underwent a strategic education.
The time was then downloaded by the SESPIMMEN account even if it was finally deleted.
PSI denies the question of Twin Sun, Jokowi is not the opposition of Prabowo
One of the participants present was Kompol Syarif Fitrianansyah. According to Patun Pokjar II Serdik Sespimmen in the 65th Dikreg, the main commissioner Denny, Jokowi stressed the importance of synergy between TNI and Polri in maintaining national stability.
“The fact is that it (advised) to become a better member of the national police and the TNI in the future,” said Commissioner Denny on Saturday (19/04/2025).
“And can be loved by the community and become a model for the community,” he continued.
