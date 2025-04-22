China is opposed to trade agreements with us at its expense: appeasement will not bring peace





China issued a net warning against any country on Monday conclude trade agreements with the United States at its expenseAffirming that he “firmly opposes” such transactions and will respond to “resolved and reciprocal” countermeasures. The Declaration, of the Ministry of Commerce, comes in the midst of reports that the Trump administration encourages the American allies to limit economic ties with Beijing in exchange for tariff relief. A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said that China respects the right of all countries to deal with economic and commercial differences with the United States through consultations carried out on an equal footing. However, Beijing pulled a clear red line, declaring: “China is firmly opposed to any party concluding an agreement at the expense of the Chinese party. If such a situation arises, China will never accept it and will take the countermeasures in a resolute and reciprocal manner.” The ministry characterized these strategies reported as an extension of “hegemonic policy and unilateral intimidation”, warning that the appeasement in the pursuit of short -term gains will finally harm all those involved. “The continuation of so-called” exemptions “by harming the interests of others is likely to make a pact with the tiger for his skin-that will finally leave all parts empty,,” said the spokesperson. The warning follows a report from the Wall Street Journal that the The Trump administration plans to put pressure on Its business partners to reduce their economic engagement with China as a condition for receiving reductions in prices imposed by the United States. According to the report, the White House aims to “extract the commitments of American trade partners to isolate the economy of China” in exchange for the relaxation of commercial restrictions. On April 15, US President Donald Trump announced new prices on Chinese importsClimb the commercial confrontation between the two largest economies in the world. The new samples include a reciprocal rate of 125%, a duty of 20%framed in response to the fentanyl crisis, and a range of prices of article 301 on targeted Chinese products, varying between 7.5 and 100%. China responded quickly, imposing 125% tariffs on American goods and lodging an official complaint with the World Trade Organization, accusing Washington of having undermined the multilateral trading system. Beijing described American measures as going “against the whole world” and warned that they would seriously damage the international order of the rules “. Despite the intensification dispute, Trump said last week that communication between Washington and Beijing remains in progress. “Yeah, we are talking to China,” he said in the White House. “I would say they have contacted several times.” China has reiterated its commitment to defend its rights and interests while calling on the international community to unite against the increase in protectionism. He added that once international trade has returned to the “jungle law”, all nations are reduced to the victims. Posted by: Nakul Ahuja Posted on: April 21, 2025 Settle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/china-opposes-trade-deals-with-us-at-its-expense-appeasement-wont-bring-peace-2711943-2025-04-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos