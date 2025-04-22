Ig Sespimmen Polri deleted the photo of Jokowi immediately highlighted by Suryo Prabowo





Gelora.co – Photo of President Joko Widodo who was originally broadcast on the Instagram account Sespimmen Polri has been deleted, causing speculation and controversy in the public. This question was emerged after the army and politician Suryo Prabowo questioned the reasons for the abolition, in particular linked to the prohibition of the public to photograph the diploma of Jokowi. “What should not be photographed, no, the diploma of Pak Jokowi?” Suryo Prabowo said, quoted on his Instagram account on Monday, April 21, 2025. This declaration sparked discussions on the implementation of the policy which would have been sent by President Jokowi during the reception of a group of participants in the leadership schools (SESPIMMEN) of regular education in solo residence on April 19, 2025. The reaction to the abolition of the download appeared varied. Some Internet users have questioned the existence of political influences which were still inherent, although Jokowi is now not president. “As if this country was led by two presidents,” said Internet users with the account name @baimb **** in the comments column. Some have considered that the ban has shown efforts to maintain privacy or symbolic life concerning the educational values ​​brought by diplomas, while others considered it as a representation of excessive authority. “How is it that the former presidential authority exceeds the president,” said another citizen in the comments column. Until now, the National Police SESPIMMEN has not brought official clarification on the issues raised by Suryo Prabowo. Meanwhile, this controversy continues to go out in public spaces. This question triggers the interaction between the figure of the former head of state and the police institution in the middle of the transition from the role of national leadership. Previously, a number of police officers from the Student Schools of Personnel and Mids' Directors (SERDIK SESPIMMEN) of the 65TH REGIONAL Education (DIKREG) SOWAN and asked for the contribution of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). A meeting closed for about an hour was called discussion of various themes, one of which discussed the importance of the synergy between the national police and the Indonesian National Army (TNI).

