Trump promises “ fighting '' for Long Island Town at Standoff on the ban on the Amerindian logo of New York





Hail with chefs.

President Trump promised on Monday to fight for a city of Long Island to keep the name and logo of the team of his school after New York State demanded their withdrawal due to a ban on Amerindian imagery.

The Massapequa School Board called Trump after losing a battle of teeth and Nails in court for almost two years to keep the “chiefs”, a nod to the Amerindian ancestors of the region as the school logo.

The Massapequa high school fought to keep its logo. Massapequa's president of public schools, Trump promised to “fight” for school. AP

“I agree with the inhabitants of Massapequa, Long Island, who fight furiously to keep the logo of the leaders of Massapequa on their teams and their schools,” published Trump on Truth Social. The president added that he was asking the secretary of education Linda McMahon to “fight” on behalf of the city.

“Forcing them to change the name, after all these years, is ridiculous and, in reality, an affront to our large Indian population.”

Trump said that “almost everyone in the region” asks that the name be saved.

In 2023, the New York Ministry of Education ordered all Native American team connections schools with the brand change, to trigger a Massapequa trial and a handful of other cities.

A wall outside the Massapequa high school on Long Island. Dennis A. Clark

“We just want to live our lives and continue to honor our past, and keep our identity,” said the president of the Massapequa school board, Kerry Wachter, at the post.

Wachter said that keeping the logo would save $ 1 million necessary for the change of forced brand in the city's nine public schools.

“President Trump knows that Massapequa is a big city, that we are only workers, cops, firefighters, teachers, just your everyday patriotic people,” she added. “He is invited to see a chiefing match at any time with a headquarters in the front row.”

We still do not know what the Trump administration can do to modify New York policy, except threaten to draw federal funding, unless officials cancel the ban.

The spokesperson for the State Education Department, JP Ohare, maintained itself for the ban, claiming that the Board of Regents had adopted politics because some Native American names and images have proven to be perpetuated negative stereotypes.

The lack of respect for whole groups of people is wrong in any context, but especially in our schools, where all students should feel welcome and supported, said Ohare.

The spokesperson said the regulations allowed the use of Amerindian names if they were approved by tribal chiefs, and the city's education chiefs of the city so as not to hire indigenous leaders and an advisory committee of the department of the department before continuing in this area.

Gary Baldinger, a member of the recently retired school board and a graduate of the MHS who played for the Chiefs of Kansas City, also said that the fight to keep the logo “will become stronger than ever.”

“I think it's a big lesson for everyone, the athlete, the non-athlete, for all those who live in Massapequa, for anywhere,” he said. “If you believe in something strongly – politically or not – and it is worth fighting, then you continue to move forward. I hope this is the start of the end, we will be able to keep it.”

Trump's Trum's Truth's social position also discussed the double standard between the school and the name of the NFL team.

“It has become the identity of schools and, which might not have trouble using the name,” chef “? I do not see the chiefs of Kansas City change their name anytime soon! ” He added. “Long live the chiefs of Massapequa!”

Bruce Blakeman, director of the county of Nassau, said that “common sense” had prevailed, adding that he hopes that the Wantagh Warriors will also be able to keep their names.

“We believe that names, chiefs and warriors are supposed to honor the Amerindians,” he said. “Basically, the powers in place in Albany try to return the history of the county of Nassau and Long Island.”

