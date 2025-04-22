Vance, Modi announces the “roadmap” for the American trade agreement of India while the White House tries to take momentum for offers

Washington vice-president JD Vance, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Monday that they had agreed with a “roadmap” for negotiations on a trade agreement to avoid imminent “reciprocal” prices while President Trump insisted in the White House who speaks with the best American trade partners “very well”.

We know little about how negotiations with countries like Japan, South Korea, Australia, Vietnam and the United Kingdom go with a source close to the administration by also saying to the post on Monday that “the rotation is out of control and that this person cannot say what is COPE and what is optimism.

However, Trump officials have repeatedly insisted that a tailor -made agreement with the government of New Delhi is among the most likely to be reached, along the reaction with Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

Vance and Modi “have welcomed significant progress in negotiations for an American bilateral trade agreement (BTA) and have officially announced the finalization of reference conditions for negotiations, setting a roadmap for new discussions on our shared economic priorities”, according to a joint statement.

The second Lady Usha Vance, whose parents immigrated to the United States in southern India in the 1970s, and the three young children of the couple joined the trip.

USHA VANCE is the first Hindu spouse of an American president or vice-president.

The Vance family visited the Akshardham of Delhi temple before continuing Monday evening in the city of Jaipur, well known for its opulent architecture in pink colors.

The family will then visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal.

The declaration of the White House did not give sense of the calendar on final commercial negotiations.

The BTA presents the opportunity to negotiate a new modern trade agreement focused on the creation of job creation and the well-being of citizens in the two countries, with the aim of improving bilateral trade and the integration of the supply chain in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner, “said the press release.

Guided by their respective visions of Amrit Kaal for India and the golden age for America, BTA should create new growth opportunities for workers, farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries.

If talks fail, India would be faced with a tariff rate of 26% on imports from early July.

A Japanese delegation left Washington on Wednesday without announcing a final agreement to avoid the possible rate of 24% of this nation instead of the broadcasting of plans for a second series of discussions later this month.

Trump told journalists from the Easter Easter Easter Roller in White House that he was convinced that several transactions would be concluded.

“I think they are doing very well,” the president told journalists. “We are going to earn a lot of money. We are already [levying] 25% on cars and aluminum and steel. Take a lot of money, more money than this country than this country sees it. And this is only the beginning.

The new massive tasks came into force on April 9, but were interrupted a few hours later to allow 90 days of talks with declared objectives, including the elimination of foreign prices and non -pricing barriers, as well as American trade deficits in the evening.

The president in fact left a new reference rate of 10% on most imports, which could be deleted in any agreement for one.