



Ana Faguy

BBC News, Washington DC

Getty images

The first day of return to the White House, President Donald Trump signed a decree declaring an emergency at the South American border and ordered his senior officials to assess whether to invoke a law rarely used from the 19th century in response to immigration problems.

The 1807 insurgency law allows the president to use military personnel in active service to exercise the laws to apply the law in the United States.

The American media report that the defense secretary Pete Hegseth and the head of internal security Kristi Noem, who was responsible for the evaluation, will announce their recommendations later this week.

Since his return to his duties, Trump has repressed illegal immigration as a central orientation, and the border passages have reached a hollow of a quarter of a century. But the status could further extend the president's powers.

Here's what you need to know.

What is the 1807 insurrection law?

The 19th century law would allow the use of military in active service to carry out law application tasks in the United States.

This includes the National Guard – a branch of the American armed forces traditionally reserved for domestic emergencies and disasters.

American presidents can invoke the law if they determine that “illegal obstructions, combinations or assemblies or rebellion” against the government make “unrealizable to enforce the” American law “by the normal course of the legal proceedings”.

Once invoked, the troops could be loaded with a range of tasks, repress civilian disorders and assert the judicial orders to stop and hold migrants.

Since the insurgency law has been written in general terms, with few specific advice on how and the moment when powers can be used, it gives presidents great latitude to decide when mobilizing military personnel for domestic operations.

Why does Trump want to use it?

Throughout his electoral campaign, Trump promised to repeat against illegal immigration, qualifying the situation of the southern borders a “national emergency” which could be better tamed by invoking the status of the 19th century.

During his first day in power in January, he asked for “recommendations concerning additional actions that could be necessary to obtain a complete operational control of the southern border, in particular to invoke the 1807 insurrection law”.

The administration has already deployed a series of scanning measures targeting the border. These include a national expulsion scan and the controversial decision to transfer alleged Venezuelan gang members to a Salvador prison – a decision that currently faces legal challenges.

This occurs while the American border patrol has only recorded 8,300 apprehensions by migrants, marking the lowest number of border passages since 2000.

Watch: President Donald Trump signs the first decrees in Arena

How was it used in the past?

The insurgency law has been invoked a handful of times in American history.

Abraham Lincoln used it when the southern states rebelled during the American civil war, and former president Ulysses invoked a wave of racist violence by the Ku Klux Klan after the war.

In the 20th century, the former president Dwight of Eisenhower invoked him so that the US military escorts black students in their high school in Little Rock, Arkansas, after the State Governor refused to comply with an order of federal desegration.

More recently, it was used in 1992 when massive riots broke out in Los Angeles about the acquittal of four white police officers during the beats of Rodney King, a black man. The president of the time, George Bush, sent members in active service to the Marines and the Army as well as troops of the National Guard.

Are there limits to the law?

The American government has traditionally worked to limit the use of military force on American soil, in particular against its own citizens.

The Posse Comitatus Act of 1878 was promulgated to prevent the military from acting as an application of national law. During disorders, states generally deploy the National Guard to help maintain order.

Since his return to duties, Trump has expanded his authority by declaring national emergencies – a decision which grants access to the presidency to the powers and resources which are normally restricted. He used this authority to impose prices and, more controversial, to take measures on immigration.

In March, following his declaration of emergency on the border, Trump invoked the law rarely used on the enemies of the extraterrestrials of 1798 to expel the migrants who, according to him, were gang members. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked this effort.

If Trump chooses to invoke the Insurrection Act, we do not know what legal challenges he could face.

