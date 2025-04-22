



The defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, shared detailed military plans on strikes in Yemen with a second According to several reports, the signal group including his wife, lawyer and brother. Hegseth again shares Houthi attack plans Speak New York TimesHegseth essentially shared the same attack plans he made in another signal cat which accidentally included the editor ofThe Atlantic. This cat is the subject of an investigation by the interim inspector general of the Ministry of Defense. This second cat, who would have took place on his personal phone, occurred in a group that Hegseth created Before He was confirmed as secretary to defense, according to THE NOW. Apparently, he appointed it defense | Buddle team. This second error amplified The existing fears on HegSeth's judgment. In a press release seen by CNN, his former press secretary John Ulyot said: it was a month of total chaos at the Pentagon. Futures of operational plans sensitive to mass layoffs, dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president. Hegseth’s brother and lawyer both has jobs in the Pentagon, but his wife, a former producer of Fox News, does not work for the Ministry of Defense and has already aroused criticism for the support of Hegseth during sensitive visits to foreign leaders. We do not know why one of them should know the strikes planned against the Houthis in Yemen. Hegseth's blunder is added to the internal pentagon chaos This last error follows a few tumultuous days at the Pentagon. Hegseth dismissed his best advisor, Dan Caldwell, Colin Carroll, who was chief of staff to the deputy secretary of defense, and the deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick last week. They had been leave on leave as part of a internal investigation In “unauthorized disclosure” of national security information at the Ministry of Defense. Hegseth's chief of staff, Joe Kasper, has resigned from his role, although he can still be reassigned. Caldwell, Selnick and Carroll published a joint declaration on Saturday by saying that they are incredibly disappointed by the way our service at the Ministry of Defense had ended. They denied information that discloses. The managers of the nameless Pentagon slandered our character with baseless attacks by leaving the door. We all served our country honorably in uniform for two of us, which included deployments in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. And, on the basis of our collective service, we understand the importance of information security and work every day to protect them, they wrote. Currently, we have still not been told exactly for which we have been the subject of an investigation, if there is always an active investigation, or if there was even a real investigation into the leaks to start.



