Vice-President JD Vance arrives in India to meet with Modi

New Delhi (AP) US vice-president JD Vance Interviews with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while New Delhi seeks to avoid American prices, negotiate a bilateral trade agreement with Washington and strengthen links with the Trump administration.

Vance, which is on a large Four -day visit In India met Modi at his residence in New Delhi and the two leaders have positively examined and evaluated progress in various fields of bilateral cooperation, the Modis office said in a statement. They also welcomed significant progress in the negotiations of an expected trade agreement between the two countries, according to the press release.

The White House in a press release indicates that Vance and Modi set the conditions for current talks, fixing a roadmap for new discussions. This is a sign that the talks are progressing but remain far from being finalized, although those responsible for the Trump administration also spoke with their counterparts in India in the sign of a high level of engagement. The Trump administration has described its pricing strategy as forcing negotiations that could limit the scope and influence of China, the dominant manufacturer of the world.

The United States is the largest India trading partner and the two countries are now taking negotiations to seal a bilateral trade agreement this year. They set an ambitious objective more than to double their bilateral trade at $ 500 billion by 2030. If that was concluded, the trade agreement could considerably improve economic ties between the two countries and potentially also strengthen diplomatic links.

The first visit to New Delhi came in the context of US President Donald Trumps Partially caused pricing program Against most countries, including India. Earlier in April, Trump announced a 90 -day break in which imports from most countries would face a 10% reference tax so that there is time to hold talks and a possible larger structure. Trump was personally involved in talks with Japan, but the size of the India and the potential allow the possible counterweight of China, which is the main rival of New Delhis in the region.

AP Audio: Vance arrives in India for a 4 -day visit which includes discussions with Modi The AP correspondent, Jennifer King, reports that vice-president JD Vance is on a personal and diplomatic trip to India.

Vance is expected to deliver a speech on Tuesday at the Rajasthan International Center in Jaipur, India, where he could provide more details on commercial talks.

Modis Office said that the two leaders noted continuous efforts to improve energy, defense, strategic technologies and other fields and have exchanged points of view on various regional and global questions of mutual interest, and have called dialogue and diplomacy as a way to follow.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Randir Jaiswal said on Monday that the Vances visit would further deepen the India. Full global strategic partnership.

Vance combines business and pleasure

Vance was welcomed with a performance of classical Indian dance after arriving at New Delhis Palam airport on Monday, after his visit to Rome, where He met Pope Francis Easter Sunday, one day before the death of the pontiffs.

Vance was accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance, a Hindu exercising whose parents are from India, as well as their three children and officials from the American administration.

The family visited the Hindu Temple of Akshardham in New Delhi after their arrival and should visit the emblematic monument of Taj Mahal and the 13th century Amer Fort a UNESCO World Heritage Site during their trip.

India importance in the inflauption of China

India is a partner close to the United States and an important strategic ally in the fight against the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region. It was also part of the Quad, which is made up of the United States, India, Japan and Australia and is considered a counterweight to the expansion of Chinas in the region. Trump is expected to attend a top of quad chiefs in India later this year.

Washington has long sought to develop a deeper partnership with New Delhi, which is considered a rampart against China. Modi has particularly established a good working relationship With Trump in his first mandate, and the two leaders should still stimulate cooperation between their country.

Modi was among the first leaders to visit the United States and speak with Trump after returning to the White House. During his visitHe praised a mega partnership with the United States and launched a negotiation process to minimize the prices of possible fallout.

The two leaders also said that they planned to develop their defense partnership, India reporting compliance with Trump administrations' requests, saying that it will buy more oil, energy and defense equipment from the United States, Modi has also cooperated with Trumps to expel migrants, as India has accepted many citizens of the United States in recent months.

Anyway, Trump has targeted India with a 26%tax, part of which has since been interrupted. However, he continued to call India a pricing attacker and a pricing king.

Trade discussions are pressing for India

Trade negotiations are particularly urgent for India, which could be hardly affected by Trumps prices, especially in agriculture, processed foods, car components, high -end machines, medical equipment and jewelry.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a former Foreign Affairs Secretary and Ambassador to the United States, said Vances visiting world upheavals in world trade. He said that links between New Delhi and Washington could see an upsurge under the presidency of Trumps, mainly in technological sharing and defense.

US trade policy under Trump offers India the opportunity to integrate more importantly into American markets and world supply chains, Shringla said.

The Modis government also hopes to attract investments by Tesla and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk.

Last month, Musks Starlink concluded agreements With two of the India telecommunications operators to provide internet services by satellite. Musk also said that it would visit India later this year after talking last week with Modi, noting that there could be progress in the thrust of electric manufacturers to enter the Indian market.

India is also a major defense of the United States that he has in recent years, American advanced jets, helicopters, missiles and advanced military equipment in his armed forces. The two countries have announced its intention to sign a 10 -year executive this year to strengthen their defense partnership.

___

The editors of the associated press Rajesh Roy and Josh Boak contributed the reports.