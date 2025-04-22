PM Modi, American vice-president vance see progress in bilateral commercial discussions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with US vice-president JD Vance in his official residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Monday. The Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other people are also present. | Photo credit: Ani

The greeting of significant progress in talks for a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US vice-president JD Vance met in Delhi on Monday, April 21, 2025), and examined the plans for cooperation in India-US, said the Prime Ministers (PMO). According to Mr. Vances' office, the two leaders also officially announced the finalization of the mandate for negotiations, even though Indian and American officials were to start another series of BTA talks in Washington this week. Mr. Modi met Mr. Vance with senior officials on both sides, before welcoming Mr. Vance, the wife Usha Chilukuri Vance and their children for dinner at his residence. However, they did not launch the technological partnership of confidence as expected earlier, because Mr. Modi said that he was impatiently awaiting US President Donald Trumps from the visit to India later this year, when India is hosting the American-Japan-Japan-Australia.

The BTA should create new growth opportunities for workers, farmers and entrepreneurs in both countries, said Mr. Vances' office, qualifying the agreement to negotiate a new modern trade agreement to increase the bilateral integration of trade and the supply chain.

The talks for the BTA, accepted during Mr. Modis' meeting with Mr. Trump in February, should finalize the trance of the commercial pact during the visit of Mr. Trumps in India and will include reduced or zero rates in a number of areas. However, there has been little indication of a breakthrough so far on questions such as access to the market in agriculture, and the revocation of the digital levy of equalization and other measures of India.

Mr. Modi also discussed the India-US road card which is trying to rely on Mr. Trumps Make America Great Again (Maga) Slogan and New Delhis Plans for Viksit Bharat (developed India) 2047, according to the press release. The National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, were present during the talks of the residence of the Prime Ministers, as well as senior American officials, and the United States Daffaries Jorgan Andrews.

[The leaders] Has welcomed the significant progress of the negotiations for an Indian-American bilateral-beneficiaries mutually beneficial focusing on the well-being of the people of the two countries, the PMO said in its press release. They noted continuous efforts to improve energy cooperation, defense, strategic technologies and other areas. The declaration did not mention whether the leaders discussed more trying issues, including the American prices, and a repression against student visas by the Trump administration which could force many Indians to return without finishing their studies.

The two leaders also exchanged points of view on various regional and global questions of mutual interest and called dialogue and diplomacy as the way to follow, according to the press release, but did not specifically mention whether the Ukrainian war or the Gaza conflict were discussed.

Pope Francis Demise

Earlier, the visit experienced uncertain moments when the news came from the sudden disappearance of Pope Francis in the Vatican, leading to questions about the question of whether Mr. Vance, a Catholic, who had not met the Pope only on Sunday after Easter mass, would reduce his plans, or if the Prime Minister would repel the official dinner. However, the visit took place as planned, Mr. Vance writing an article on X just after learning the passage of the popes.

I was happy to see him yesterday, even if he was obviously very sick, said Mr. Vance, expressing condolences.

Mr. Vance, his family and the American delegation made up of the NSC American point person for South Asia and the center-center Ricky Gill, the Pentagon and the officials of the State Department had landed at Delhis Palam airport on Monday morning, where he was received by the Minister of Rails Ashwini Vahnaw. Mr. Vance and Mrs. Usha Vance then brought their two sons, Ewan and Vivek, and his daughter Mirabel from the plane dressed in Indian clothes. Although a previous plan to visit the Red Fort was canceled, the vances went to the Akshardham Temple and then bought at the Chalet Emporium belonging to the Government for Indian crafts.

Vances will go to Jaipur on Tuesday in private commitments and cultural events, as well as a visit to the Fort d'Amer and the American vice-president will give a public speech to the Rajasthan International Center in the afternoon. The Ministry of External Affairs or Managers of the United States Embassy denied information that they will attend a wedding in Jaipur, where security has locked up the Citys Rambagh Palace hotel and all other customers have been refused. On Wednesday, they will visit the Taj Mahal monument in Agra before returning to Jaipur the same day and returning to the United States on Thursday. However, they do not visit the Ms. Usha Vances family in India, according to members of the extended family from Chilukuri to Visakhapatnam and Chennai, who said The Hindus that they had not been informed of the visit in advance, and no meeting was planned.