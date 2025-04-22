Many cases of corruption of the Jokowi era have been revealed in the Prabowo government, observe: proof of incompetence!

Gelora.co – The Office of the Attorney General wishes to reveal cases of corruption which occurred in the era of the administration of President Joko Widodo.

Noted a certain number of cases of Vivaneau such as BTS, Pertamina, Jiwasraya to CPO in the Ministry of the Trade were successfully revealed in the Subobowo era.

Executive director CERI Yusri Usman assessed that corruption cases in the Jokowi government era occurred due to poor governance.

“The revelation of numerous cases of corruption of the Jokowi government era at that time showed that the governance of the Jokowi era was very bad, was successfully revealed by the government of Prabowo Subaianto,” he said on Monday, April 21, 2025.

He gave examples of cases of BTS, Jiwasraya, Sugar in tin, PGN, CPO in the Ministry of Trade, Pertamina (Patra Niaga, Refinery and Pertamina International Shipping) and others. CERI hopes that the KPK and the Office of the Attorney General will seriously investigate these cases.

“It is appropriate that the prosecutor's office and the KPK reveal all the parties involved,” he said.

The Indonesian Parliament forum of the Community of Care (Formappi) was also surprised after the difficulty of dismantling the case of corruption of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“Why is the corruption of the Jokowi era like the CSR Bi funds only dismantled at the time of Prabowo?” Asked the researcher from Formappi, Lucius Karus.

Lucius considered that corruption in Indonesia has become a systemic problem.

Because cases of corruption involve more than individuals, but also institutions that should work to supervise and eradicate practice.