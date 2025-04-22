Politics
Many cases of corruption of the Jokowi era have been revealed in the Prabowo government, observe: proof of incompetence!
Gelora.co – The Office of the Attorney General wishes to reveal cases of corruption which occurred in the era of the administration of President Joko Widodo.
Noted a certain number of cases of Vivaneau such as BTS, Pertamina, Jiwasraya to CPO in the Ministry of the Trade were successfully revealed in the Subobowo era.
Executive director CERI Yusri Usman assessed that corruption cases in the Jokowi government era occurred due to poor governance.
“The revelation of numerous cases of corruption of the Jokowi government era at that time showed that the governance of the Jokowi era was very bad, was successfully revealed by the government of Prabowo Subaianto,” he said on Monday, April 21, 2025.
He gave examples of cases of BTS, Jiwasraya, Sugar in tin, PGN, CPO in the Ministry of Trade, Pertamina (Patra Niaga, Refinery and Pertamina International Shipping) and others. CERI hopes that the KPK and the Office of the Attorney General will seriously investigate these cases.
“It is appropriate that the prosecutor's office and the KPK reveal all the parties involved,” he said.
The Indonesian Parliament forum of the Community of Care (Formappi) was also surprised after the difficulty of dismantling the case of corruption of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
“Why is the corruption of the Jokowi era like the CSR Bi funds only dismantled at the time of Prabowo?” Asked the researcher from Formappi, Lucius Karus.
Lucius considered that corruption in Indonesia has become a systemic problem.
Because cases of corruption involve more than individuals, but also institutions that should work to supervise and eradicate practice.
According to him, “institutionalized” corruption is one of the reasons why many cases of corruption. Like the new BI CSR funds which can be revealed after changes in leadership.
“Because it is systemic or institutionalized, corruption at the time of Jokowi must be difficult to reveal at that time. How can we reveal whether corruption is also spreading to the institution which should be responsible for dismantling fraud,” he said.
Lucius added that the system that protects each other among these institutions makes corruption a joint secret, even inhibits efforts to disclose by agencies which should be responsible for carrying out surveillance.
He also criticized the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) which played an important role in eradicating corruption. But since the Jokowi era, the KPK has been trapped in the systemic vortex.
“If the KPK works seriously, it must be able to become an independent institution, not subject to the tastes or interests of the authorities. If the KPK is independent, then there is hope that the institution can dismantle systemic corruption practices,” he said.
Lucius also recalled that if the practice of protecting itself between institutions is still underway, then the same corruption practice could continue to repeat itself, even in the following government.
“If the practice is so protecting that institutions continue to occur, then the practice of corruption of the Jokowi era will be repeated in the current era. What is done now may not be unloaded until the new regime is in power,” he concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gelora.co/2025/04/banyak-kasus-korupsi-era-jokowi.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Modi meets the American vice-president Vance, is the growing momentum of bilateral links
- Where is the spectacle of here?
- Measles Vaccination: Clinical Advice from the Chief Medical Officer
- British export agencies surpass irregular tariffs that are more difficult to explore than infectious diseases | Manufacturing sector
- University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics
- Honor the memory of his Holiness Pope Francis – The White House
- PM Shehbaz to leave for Türkiye tomorrow for an official visit – Pakistan
- Scotland is ready for independence – now its politicians must deliver
- Many cases of corruption of the Jokowi era have been revealed in the Prabowo government, observe: proof of incompetence!
- Arkansas Football QB Madden Iamaleava to enter transfer portal
- Friends remembers Tricks Pope that Pope would play people
- PM Modi, American vice-president vance see progress in bilateral commercial discussions