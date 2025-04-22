Prime Minister Modi meets the American vice-president Vance, is the growing momentum of bilateral links





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US vice-president visiting JD Vance praised on Monday what they called significant progress made in negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

Vance is on a diplomatic visit of four days in India with his wife Usha Vance and their children.

During a meeting, the two leaders examined the progress through the key pillars of the India-US partnership, including trade, energy, defense and high-tech collaboration, and discussed regional and global developments, according to a press release published by the Prime Ministers.

The meeting intervened just a few months after Modis visited Washington in February, where he had large talks with US President Donald Trump. This visit has set the tone for a deeper commitment under what Indian officials describe as a complementary vision between Trump's agenda “Make America Great Again” and Indias “Viksit Bharat 2047” Development Roadmap.

Monday conferences built on the momentum of this meeting, as well as the brief interaction of Modi with Vice-President Vance in Paris in February.

The trade agreement, which is approaching finalization, should reduce trade barriers and create new market opportunities for businesses in both countries.

There is a political will on both sides to do so. The agreement is now supervised by people centered on persons, said a government official.

Energy security, defense links and cooperation in strategic and emerging technologies were other key areas examined at the meeting, according to the press release.

India has made it possible to take advantage of its expanding defense and semiconductor ecosystems for closer integration with American partners, while Washington has shown a strong interest in India as an essential partner to diversify global technological supply chains.

On global issues, Modi and Vance reaffirmed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to combat conflicts and current tensions, reflecting shared concerns concerning geopolitical instability and economic benefits of war and protections, according to the press release.

Modi also said that he was looking forward to welcoming Trump to India later this year's visit which should further deepen political and economic ties at a time when the two countries sail on complex global realignments.

